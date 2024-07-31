Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Colton Cowser, George Kirby on Wednesday
After going with a pair of hitting props yesterday, we’re going back to the split for today with one hitting prop and one pitching prop. The first is coming early in the day with Colton Cowser of the Baltimore Orioles getting the nod.
Our second is a little later in the afternoon as we head to the mound with George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners getting the call.
Well, following the sweep on Monday, we promptly had the fortunes flipped and got reverse swept yesterday. Nathaniel Lowe got a hit early in the game, but it came with no one on base. The team as a whole had just four hits in the entire game, and one of those was a solo home run from Wyatt Langford in the second innings.
In the Ketel Marte world of things, the Arizona Diamondbacks had 22 hits, 17 runs and nine extra base hits. Marte had two hits in three plate appearances, but they were both singles. He was subbed out of the game after the third inning, and our play was dead in the water.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 67-70-3 (+18.90 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Colton Cowser O0.5 RBIs (+170) - .75 Units BetMGM
- George Kirby 7+ Strikeouts (+195) - .75 Units DraftKings
Colton Cowser O0.5 RBIs (+170) BetMGM
The Orioles are a fun lineup to target with the amount of talent they have, and Cowser is batting right in the heart of that group. Over the last week, he’s been one of the most consistent members of that core, which they’ve desperately needed with a drop in production from some of the other big names they have.
Over the last seven days, Cowser has a 1.075 OPS with a .400 average, and his nine RBIs are tied for the fourth-most in the league over that stretch.
On the year, Cowser is batting .262 with a .828 OPS against right-handed starters while he’s batting just .184 and .610 against left-handed starters. The Toronto Blue Jays are sending veteran right-hander Paolo Espino to the mound for the series finale today.
For his career, Espino has been decent against righties with a .266 average and .817 OPS allowed, but those numbers aren’t as strong against lefties. Left-handed batters are hitting .297 with a .828 OPS against him, and I think Baltimore and Cowser need a big win in their divisional battle with the New York Yankees.
George Kirby 7+ Strikeouts (+195) DraftKings
We’re going back to the bump for our second play of the day with Kirby getting the nod in this one. George has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season as he’s rounding out the top five for AL Cy Young odds as of today.
On the year, he’s been a strong control and strikeout pitcher with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while leading the league in strikeout:walk ratio. In 22 starts, Kirby has hit this line in only nine of his starts, but he has cleared the mark in three of his last four starts.
Kirby will be attempting to mow through the lineup of the Boston Red Sox today. Earlier this season, Kirby had eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings to open the season against Boston. For his career, Kirby has a 30 percent strikeout rate in 40 plate appearances against the Red Sox.
On the year, Boston has struggled with strikeouts. They’re 28th in the league in strikeouts per game at 9.65, and they’re averaging 9.43 Ks per game at home this year.
