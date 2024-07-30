Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Nathaniel Lowe, Ketel Marte on Tuesday
After going to the mound yesterday, it’s back to the dish today with two more hitting props for this juicy Tuesday slate. The first will be looking at Nathaniel Lowe of the Texas Rangers, who won us some money back in the beginning of May.
The other is going back to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte in the late slate.
Well, following a 1-3 showing last week, it was great to start this week off with a sweep. We got a sweat-free cash from Nick Pivetta, who finished the night with 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. made me look like a fool for not running up the ladder with him.
After popping out in his first plate appearance, he proceeded to go 4-for-4 in his next four trips to the plate, with the punctuation mark being a grand slam in the eighth inning to cap off a six-run inning that gave his team a lead they would not relinquish.
One quick note before we get today’s picks underway: The MLB trade deadline is tonight at 6 p.m. There will likely still be a handful of players changing clubs today, so, with that in mind, make sure that the guys you’re putting money are unlikely to be traded.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 67-68-3 (+20.15 units)
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Nathaniel Lowe O0.5 RBIs (+270) - .50 Units DraftKings
- Ketel Marte 3+ Total Bases (+155) - .75 Units FanDuel
Nathaniel Lowe O0.5 RBIs (+270) DraftKings
Our first play of the day is one that is largely being made due to the price that we’re finding here. With the way that Lowe has been seeing the ball as of late, I just don’t see the logic in the pricing here. Over the last seven days, Lowe has an OPS of 1.152, and, since the All-Star Break, he’s 22nd in baseball with a 1.117 OPS.
On the year, his average against right-handed pitchers is 20 points lower than it is against lefties, but his OPS is just three points lower. He’s also hit seven of his nine home runs against right-handed pitchers this season.
Lowe has also had some success in his matchup for today with the St. Louis Cardinals sending veteran righty Lance Lynn to the mound. In six plate appearances, Lowe has two hits with an average exit velocity of 101.9. For Lance, it’s been a bit of an up-and-down year, but he’s been hit quite hard by lefties. This year, he has a .275 average and .825 OPS allowed against them compared to the .229 and .632 marks that he has against righties.
The Rangers are one of the more balanced lineups in baseball, and he’ll be seeing five different lefties, including the two switch hitters, and two of the lefties bat just ahead of Lowe in the lineup.
Ketel Marte 3+ Total Bases (+155) FanDuel
We played this exact same matchup a little over a month ago, and we got bit in the behind. Despite that, we’re going back to the well on this one. Since the league returned from the All-Star break, Marte has been the 11th-best hitter in baseball, and, over the last week, he’s been even better, with the second-best OPS in that span. Marte has hit a home run in three of his last four full games and five in his last seven full outings.
On the year, Marte is batting just .265 with a .791 OPS against righties, but, against lefties, he’s been a monster with a .356 average to go with his sparkling 1.113 OPS.
Marte’s matchup for today is the one that got the best of him in their last matchup with Patrick Corbin on the bump for the Washington Nationals. However, I viewed that as the outlier performance.
In 13 career plate appearances against Corbin, Marte is batting 5-of-12 with a double and two home runs. On the year, Corbin has allowed righties to bat .295 with a .836 OPS against him compared to the .267 and .761 marks he’s allowed against lefties. Marte has decent speed, and he’s just been on too good of a tear to ignore as of late.
