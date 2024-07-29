Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Nick Pivetta, Bobby Witt Jr. on Monday
It was a lighter week overall last week, but we’re back to get things going with two props for today’s slate. Our first is going to be the first pitching prop in more than a month and a half with Nick Pivetta of the Boston Red Sox getting the nod while we’re going back to the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. for the second play.
We unfortunately had a reverse sweep on Thursday despite having a couple of prime opportunities to get the job done. The one that hurt the most was Ryan O’Hearn having his lone strikeout in five plate appearances in the top of the 10th inning with runners on second and third with no outs. On the other side, Randy was the only player on his team to not get a hit in a game where they put up 16 hits, with six of them going for extra bases.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 65-68-3 (+18.02 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Nick Pivetta 8+ Strikeouts (+140) - .75 Units DraftKings
- Bobby Witt Jr. O1.5 Hits (+108) - 1 Unit Caesars
Nick Pivetta 8+ Strikeouts (+140) DraftKings
the season, Pivetta has started 16 games, and he’s hit this line in eight of those 16 outings, including three of his last four starts. In his last start, he had just six strikeouts, but he did that in just 2.2 innings of work. That means of the eight outs that he recorded, six of them came via strikeout.
His matchup for the day is the Seattle Mariners, who have been the worst team in baseball this season when it comes to strikeouts. The Mariners are the only team in baseball that are striking out more than 10 times per game on average. In their 72 plate appearances against Pivetta, they’re striking out 30.6 percent of the time, which is one of the highest marks on the slate today. Pivetta is in a great bounce-back spot today, and I want to take advantage of it.
Bobby Witt Jr. O1.5 Hits (+108) Caesar’s
Our second play of the day is one of the lowest odds plays we’ve had in a long time, but there haven’t been many players playing at the level of Bobby Witt Jr. since the All-Star Break.
Since the break, Witt is batting .543 with a 1.465 OPS. There are only three players ahead of him in OPS over that span, but he is nearly 60 points better in batting average than anyone else. On the year, Bobby has been crushing both left and right-handed hitters equally, so there isn’t a ton of cause for concern there.
On the mound for the Chicago White Sox today is expected to be Chris Flexen. Flexen has had decent success against the majority of the Royals in the past, but that doesn’t include Witt. In nine plate appearances against Flexen, Witt is batting 5-for-8, including a home run. Witt’s speed allows him to run out infield balls that so many others can’t, and he turns singles into doubles with great regularity. These aren’t our usual odds, but I love the player and the matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.