Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Ryan O'Hearn, Randy Arozarena on Thursday
Since the MLB returned from the All-Star break nearly a week ago, it has been a wild time with teams looking to get their footing under them, and we’re sticking to the hitting side of things for today’s props.
The first is in one of the early games with Ryan O’Hearn and the Baltimore Orioles getting the nod here while the second play is going to later in the afternoon with Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays drawing our attention.
We split on Monday night, but part of that is going to be chalked up to the wonky weather as far as I’m concerned. We smashed it out of the park, literally with Jeff McNeil. McNeil had three RBIs on the night, including a two-run homer in his first plate appearance of the night. On the other hand, Trea Turner and the Phillies got hit with a rain delay after a hot start, and they just couldn’t get anything rolling the rest of the game.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 65-66-3 (+19.52 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Ryan O’Hearn O.5 RBIs (+155) - .75 Units Bet365
- Randy Arozarena O1.5 Bases (+140) - .75 Units DraftKings
Ryan O’Hearn O0.5 RBIs (+155) Bet365
It’s been a little over a month since we went to the O’Hearn well, but it was about time that we familiarized ourselves with his game once again.
O’Hearn continues to mash against right-handed pitching as a platoon hitter in their potent lineup. On the year, he’s batting .282 with a .842 OPS against righties compared to a .238 line with a .511 OPS against lefties. Over the last seven days, O’Hearn is 20th in baseball among players with at least 15 plate appearances with a 1.169 OPS.
On the bump for the Marlins today is expected to be rookie Roddery Munoz. In 10 starts, Munoz has a 1-5 record with a 5.14 ERA. Against righties, he’s held them to a .174 average to go with a .621 OPS. Meanwhile, lefties are batting .302 with a 1.072 OPS against him, and they’ve hit 10 of the 15 home runs that he’s allowed. Two of the three hitters in front of O’Hearn are lefties, and the other is Jordan Westburg, who is batting about 60 points higher against righties than he is against lefties.
Randy Arozarena O1.5 Bases (+140) DraftKings
Our second play of the day is looking at someone who could very well be on the move over the next week in Arozarena. The young left fielder is in the midst of his worst season as a pro, and, in the midst of his multiple years of arbitration, he’s the usual type of candidate that Tampa Bay trades away. Luckily for them, he’s hit his stride at the right time. Since the All-Star Break, Arozarena is the ninth-best hitter in baseball by OPS with a 1.432, and he’s hit this line in four of the six games since the action restarted.
On the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays today is Chris Bassitt. The veteran righty has settled in after a rocky couple of months to start the season, but he’s gotten himself in trouble against this Rays’ lineup in the past. In two games against the Rays this season, Bassitt has pitched 10.2 innings while allowing 11 hits, seven earned runs and allowed two home runs.
In 14 plate appearances against Randy, Bassitt has allowed six hits. Of those six, four of them went for extra bases. Randy is seeing the ball incredibly well right now, and I think this number is too high considering the level he’s playing at.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.