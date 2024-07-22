Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Trea Turner, Jeff McNeil on Monday
We’re back today with two more hitting props lined up to start the week. We’re going back to the Philadelphia Phillies for our first play, although this will be our first time targeting shortstop Trea Turner this season. Our second play is a little earlier in the slate with Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets getting the call here.
Well, our first plays back from the All-Star break ended up as another winning day, although it was a little less than we expected following the decision by the Philadelphia Phillies to not start Bryson Stott. He voided, but we did get a win from Elly De La Cruz again to give us two stolen base wins in a row. He got on base just one time in five plate appearances, but he took advantage of his opportunity.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 64-65-2 (+18.80 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Trea Turner 3+ Total Bases (+170) - .75 Units via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jeff McNeil O.5 RBIs (+195) - .75 Units via Bet365
Trea Turner 3+ Total Bases (+170)
Trea isn’t quite as young as he used to be, with his 31st birthday less than a month behind us, but he still has some wheels on him along with some strong pop. Of his 85 hits this season, 26 of them have gone for extra bases, which is 30.6 percent. He’s started his second half a little slow, but he’s in a great spot to get things rolling tonight. On the year, Turner is batting .352 with a .922 OPS against right-handed pitchers. While Turner has been a bit slow over the last few games, he’s still tied for 15th in OPS over the last 30 days among qualified hitters.
On the bump for the Minnesota Twins, tonight is going to be Bailey Ober. The veteran right-hander falls into a similar boat as Turner. Against righties, Ober is allowing them to bat .242 with a .754 OPS this season while holding lefties to marks of .209 and .648. Additionally, 10 of the 16 homers that Ober has allowed this season have gone to right-handed batters, and the Twins’ stadium ranks eighth for doubles over the last three seasons along with sitting just outside the top 10 in home run factor.
Jeff McNeil O0.5 RBIs (+195)
We’ve been bitten by the Mets in the past, but this is a strong matchup to try to test things out once again with McNeil. For his career, McNeil has been just about dead-even against left-handed and right-handed pitchers. He’s batted .289 against righties while hitting .290 against lefties. McNeil’s first game back from the break was a stellar night with three hits and two home runs. However, he was quiet in the next two games of the series.
Tonight is a great bounce back spot for him though. The Miami Marlins are projected to start righty Yonny Chirinos tonight. Through five starts, Chirinos has a 5.76 ERA, and he’s allowed three or more earned runs in each of his last three starts. In five career matchups against Chirinos, McNeil has four hits in five plate appearances, and, on the year, Chirinos has been hit very hard by lefties with a .353 average and .988 OPS allowed. McNeil has been a bit hit or miss this season, but this is a strong spot for him tonight.
