Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Elly De La Cruz, Bryson Stott on Friday
Following the All-Star Break, baseball is finally back. With that in mind, we’re going to a pair of players that have won us some money already this season. The first play is looking at Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds, and the other is another red team from the National League with Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies getting the nod.
Prior to the break, we went 1-1 on our last outing, and it was a day full of tough breaks for Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays. The team had nine hits, but they produced just two runs. Lowe grounded into a double play, which scored a run, but it didn’t go into the books as an RBI unfortunately. Elly got the job done for us, although it was a bit of a sweaty one with him waiting until the sixth inning to cash the play.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 63-65-2 (+17.72 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Elly De La Cruz O0.5 Stolen Bases (+145) - .75 Units Bet365
- Bryson Stott O.5 RBIs (+200) - .50 Units Bet365
Elly De La Cruz O.5 Stolen Bases (+145) Bet365
We’re going back to Elly’s speed for tonight’s matchup with the Washington Nationals.
Over the last 30 days, Elly is second in baseball with nine stolen bases, and his league lead still stands at a healthy 16 bags. Over that 30-day span, Elly has also been batting extremely well with a .971 OPS, which is tied for the 19th-best mark over that span. One other major factor that makes this a strong target for Elly is the matchup, as he’s had some success in the past in this one.
Patrick Corbin is set to start for the Nationals. In eight career plate appearances, De La Cruz has five hits, including a home run against the lefty. On the year, Corbin has allowed 11 stolen bases, and he’s allowed 39 over the last two seasons. The final factor working against Corbin and the Nats here is the catcher behind the plate in Keibert Ruiz. Ruiz has allowed 49 stolen bases this season, and he’s allowed 168 swipes over the last two years with Washington. He’s also graded out as the worst catcher by average pop time along with being the second-worst catcher by the caught stealing metric.
Bryson Stott O0.5 RBIs (+200) Bet365
It’s been a little bit since we went to the Bryson Stott well, but tonight seems like as good of a matchup as any for the Phillies second baseman. Stott was in a bit of a slump heading into the break, but he’s in a great bounce back spot tonight. For his career, Stott is batting .265 with a .715 OPS against lefties compared to a .252 and .695 mark against righties. Against starters, the difference is even more dramatic. His numbers climb to .289 and .822 against lefties compared to .245 and .662 against righties. It just so happens that there is a lefty on the mound to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight.
The Pirates are sending Martin Perez to the bump in this one. Perez is carrying a 5.15 ERA into tonight, and he’s been hit hard by guys on both sides of the plate this season. Righties are batting .311 with a .879 OPS against him while lefties are carrying a .324 average to go with their .839 OPS. In three career plate appearances against Perez, Stott is 2-for-2 with a walk, and the guys batting in front of him have combined to bat over .300 against him for their career. This is a good price in a strong matchup for Stott and this potent Phillies’ lineup.
