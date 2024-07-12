Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Elly De La Cruz, Brandon Lowe on Friday
With the MLB All-Star Break just around the corner, we have two hitting props lined up for tonight. The first is going back to the base paths and Cincinnati Reds’ star Elly De La Cruz. For our second play of the night, we’re heading south to the tropics with Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe getting the nod here.
Well, we came back and got hit with a miserable performance from Luke Raley in a great matchup while a rainout shut down the exploits of Bobby Witt Jr. for the day. We only lost a half unit on the day, and it was just a frustrating performance for Raley on Tuesday. Raley went to the plate five times on the night, and he struck out in three of the five trips, while getting hit by a pitch in one of the other two. Although, due to the struggles of Mitch Garver in front of him, Raley led off four different times on the night. It’s real hard to drive in runs when you’re leading off all the time.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 62-64-1 (+17.23 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Elly De La Cruz O0.5 Stolen Bases (+165) - .75 Units via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Brandon Lowe O2.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+190) - .75 Units via Bet365
Elly De La Cruz O.5 Stolen Bases (+165)
This is going to be our seventh foray into the stolen bases market, which has been tough on us, but this is one of the best opportunities we have had thus far with Elly. Elly leads all of baseball with 45 stolen bases, which is 16 more than second-place Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers. Additionally, he’s tied for fourth in times he’s been caught stealing with eight. If Elly gets on base, he’s a threat to run at all times, and he’s been successful a lot more often than not this year.
The Miami Marlins are projected to start right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos tonight. This is going to be his fifth start on the season, and, through the first four starts, he’s already allowed five stolen bases. In the two years the league has had the new stolen base rules, Chirinos has allowed eight stolen bases in nine attempts against him. The likely starter behind the dish for Miami is Nick Fortes. On the year, Fortes has allowed 57 stolen bases with only 16 runners caught stealing. This is a combination that doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence in holding runners close, and I like Elly to swipe at least one bag tonight.
Brandon Lowe O2.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+190)
The second play for tonight’s slate is going to be targeting Lowe at the plate. Hitters in the two-hole are a little tougher to target when it comes to the betting market. With that in mind, we’re going to the adjusted Hits + Runs + RBIs market because it gives us some protection if Lowe has a good day while the rest of his team falls a little flat. Over the last week, Lowe has a solid .850 OPS with a .368 batting average. He’s also had a good amount of success against his matchup for tonight in the past.
The Cleveland Guardians are sending righty Carlos Carrasco to the bump. The 15-year veteran is carrying a 5.22 ERA through 16 starts, and he’s been hit hard by Lowe in their previous meetings. In nine plate appearances against Carrasco, Lowe is 4-for-8 against him with a double, a triple and two home runs. Lowe could get this done in one or two swings of the bat, and I like him in this spot with his recent stretch of play combined with his previous success in the matchup.
