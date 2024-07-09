Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Bobby Witt Jr., Luke Raley on Tuesday
After taking about a week and a half off due to some vacation time, it’s time to get back onto the diamond with a pair of hitting props for today’s 15-game slate. We’re going back to the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. for our first play, and our second play is coming from one of the last games of the night with Luke Raley of the Seattle Mariners getting the nod.
We went 1-1 on our final plays before the break, and it really should have been a sweep for us. Carlos Santana got us the RBI with a good amount of ease in his team’s 13-run outburst against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the other column, we had Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles who racked up two hits, but they were both singles which didn’t get us over the hump. Despite that, it was still a winning day with +.6 Units of profit.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 62-63-1 (+17.73 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Bobby Witt Jr. 3+ Total Bases (+165) - .75 Units via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Luke Raley O0.5 RBIs (+210) - .50 Unit via Bet365
Bobby Witt Jr. 3+ Total Bases (+165)
It’s been a little bit since we went to the Witt well, but this is a strong spot for us to go back to it here with how he’s been playing as of late. Over the last week, Witt is fifth in baseball with a 1.500 OPS, and he’s batting .500 over that span with a 1.000 slugging percentage. Of his 12 hits, six of them have gone for extra bases, and, on the year, he’s got 42 extra-base hits with a .943 OPS against righties.
On the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals today is Andre Pallante. Pallante has fallen into the mold of a small handful of pitchers where he’s been worse against righties than lefties. Against righties, he’s allowing them to bat .337 with a .933 OPS. Meanwhile, lefties are batting .202 with a .515 OPS. Pallante has settled down over his last few starts, but Witt’s speed and recent hot streak is just too good to ignore in this matchup.
Luke Raley O0.5 RBIs (+210) Bet365
Our second play of the day is a bit of an under-the-radar name in Raley of the Mariners. Raley hits in the heart of the Mariners’ lineup, and he’s specifically hit righties very well this season. Against righties, Raley is batting .258 with a .765 OPS compared to his .222 average with a .597 OPS against lefties. Additionally, nine of Raley’s 10 homers have come against righties, and 24 of his 26 RBIs have as well. Raley has been in a bit of a funk as of late, but this is about as good of a bounceback spot as he could ask for.
For the San Diego Padres, they’re sending Adam Mazur to the mound. Through six starts, Mazur has been struggling mightily against left-handed batters. Lefties are batting .385 with a 1.108 OPS against him while righties are batting .216 with a .626 OPS. Overall, over his last four starts, hitters are batting .304 with a .904 OPS against him, and he’s allowed 13 runs over that stretch. The Mariners' offense has been inconsistent all year long, but this is about as good of a get-right spot as Raley and the squad can ask for.
