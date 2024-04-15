Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Colton Cowser, Vinnie Pasquantaino on Monday
Colton Cowser and Vinnie Pasquantaino are young hitters with somewhat shaky track records, but they're running hot right now with great matchups tonight.
The final couple weeks of the NBA season were hectic both on the court and off the court for myself personally, but we’re back to work after taking some time off. We left on a low note with Luka Doncic going under his assists because of some subpar shooting from his teammates.
Today, we’re back with my first plays of the MLB season. I wanted to give the teams a couple of weeks to establish some ground, and we’re going to be focusing on Colton Cowser and Vinnie Pasquantino for today’s plays.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 22-15-0 (+6.89 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Colton Cowser O1.5 Hits+Runs+RBIs (+105) - 1 Unit DraftKings
- Vinnie Pasquantino O0.5 RBIs (+130) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Colton Cowser O1.5 Hits+Runs+RBIs (+105)
Colton Cowser of the Baltimore Orioles has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past week. After splitting time during his first eight games, Cowser has burst onto the scene since taking over the full-time starting role. Over that six-game stretch, Cowser leads the MLB with 12 RBIs, and he’s added a .435 batting average during that span also. He’s also leading the league with a 1.130 slugging percentage, which is tops among players with at least 20 plate appearances over the last week.
Cowser’s matchup today to start for the Minnesota Twins is third-year man Louie Varland. Through his first two starts this year, Varland has completed just nine innings of work while giving up 13 hits and nine earned runs.
On the year, he’s allowing a .348 average to lefties with a .696 slugging percentage. Combining that number with Cowser’s impressive splits versus right-handed pitching has me loving this matchup.
Vinnie Pasquantino O0.5 RBIs (+130)
Our second play of the day is another lesser-known name that has a chance to really burst onto the scene as the year moves along in Vinnie Pasquantino of the Kansas City Royals. Pasquantino is right up there with Cowser over the last week as he ranks seventh in slugging percentage, and he’s tied for third in RBIs over that span with nine drove in during this last week of play.
Vinnie hasn’t always been the best against RHP in his career, but this matchup is one that’s too good to ignore. Chicago White Sox pitcher Nick Nastrini is making his MLB debut, and Nastrini has struggled against lefties this year in the minors. In two games at the Triple AAA level this year, Nastrini has given up seven hits in 14 plate appearances to lefties, and that includes a 1.000 slugging percentage to lefties. Let’s target the guy making his MLB debut to maybe leave one hanging over the plate.
