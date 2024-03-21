Best NBA Player Prop Today: Luka Doncic Dishes the Rock on Thursday
Luka Doncic has been known as an incredible scorer in his career, but this stat shows why you should target his passing tonight.
After going 1-0 earlier this week, we’re looking to keep that momentum rolling tonight in the association. There were several blowouts last night with six of the eight games being decided by double-digits, including multiple that were decided early in the fourth quarter.
For tonight’s seven-game slate, we have just one pick that we’re targeting, and it’s for Dallas Mavericks superstar point guard Luka Doncic. His matchup is one of the best tonight, and I want to take advantage of that.
The Mavericks host the Utah Jazz, who are playing out the rest of the season in the midst of a rebuild, and this sets up nicely for Doncic to facilitate for his teammates.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 22-14-0 (+7.89 units)
NBA Best Bet Today
Luka Doncic O10.5 Assists (-106)
Doncic has been thriving as of late, and it appears that he is looking to make a push for the MVP with the performances he has turned in recently. Over his last 15 games, he has cleared this line in nine of those 15 games. Over that stretch, he’s averaging 17.3 potential assists per game, and, even when he hasn’t been scoring efficiently, he’s been getting his teammates involved, and that’s our hope today.
Among the six games that Doncic went under this line, one of them was the game against the Golden State Warriors where he left early with an injury and played just 29 minutes. That was only the third time this season he had played under thirty minutes in a game, and it was the first time since November 14th that he hadn’t played his usual minutes load when he had suited up for the game.
Tonight, Doncic is matched up with the Utah Jazz, who are on the second night of a back-to-back for their third matchup with the Mavericks this year. The Jazz are allowing the second-most assists per game to point guards over their last 30 games, and they’ve gotten lit up by Doncic this season in their previous two meetings. Doncic is averaging 17 potential assists against the Jazz this year, and, even in a 50-point blowout win against the Jazz back in December, Doncic still turned in 14 assists.
