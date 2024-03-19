Best NBA Player Prop Today: Fred VanVleet Dishes the Rock on Tuesday
Fred VanVleet has been held in check for much of the season on his new team, but this stat shows why he's due for a big night tonight.
We went 1-1 in our picks last Wednesday, while still coming away in the green, and the NBA followed that up with several days of weird results. Tonight, we have a smaller slate, but I still found some value that I wanted to target.
On the five-game slate for tonight, there were multiple games with blowout potential, but I still like the look of Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rockets tonight against the Washington Wizards.
NBA Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 21-14-0 (+6.89 units)
NBA Best Player Prop Today
Fred VanVleet O8.5 Assists (+100)
VanVleet has been thriving with teammate Alperen Sengun (ankle) recovering from an injury, and, while the opponents haven’t been of an elite caliber, that doesn’t really matter. You play the team in front of you, and that is the Wizards tonight, who the Rockets just took down last week in a 135-119 drubbing that never seemed that close.
In three games without Sengun, VanVleet is averaging 17.3 potential assists per game, and he has cleared this line in six of his last eight outings overall. VanVleet turned in 16 assists in his last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and, even in the one game without Sengun that he missed this line, he had 16 potential assists, and his teammates couldn’t hit a couple of shots to get him over the hump.
The final piece of this that makes this a tantalizing matchup is just how bad the Wizards have been this season. On the year, they’re allowing the third-most assists to point guards, and they’ve allowed the last three point guards they’ve faced to go for 13, nine and nine assists.
Even if this game becomes a blowout, I would expect that VanVleet has gotten his damage done early on. Additionally, even with a big lead in last week’s game, VanVleet still played a team-high 37 minutes.
