Best NBA Player Props Today: Predictions for Jalen Brunson, Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday
Jalen Brunson and Giannis Antetokoumpo are the primary scoring options on their teams, but these two stats show why their passing should be targeted tonight.
We took a lighter approach last week, and we came up short with our one play due to the injury bug. After taking some time to regroup, we’re back for a seven-game slate with a fair number of strong options to target.
There are several lines that I thought had some value tonight, but we’re focusing on just two for today’s plays. The players that we’ll be watching tonight are Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Both guys are leading their teams into tough matchups that should draw a lot of attention.
If you want to bet on tonight's action, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time new users will receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 wager!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 20-13-0 (+6.59 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's NBA betting record here.
NBA Best Bet Today
- Jalen Brunson 8+ Assists (+130) - 1 Unit
- Giannis Antetokounmpo O6.5 Assists (-102) - 1 Unit
Jalen Brunson 8+ Assists (+130)
Our first prop of the night is going to be looking at Brunson’s ability to get the ball moving against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brunson has missed a couple of games recently, but he’s still been playing up to his usual standard when he’s out there. In three games against Philly this season, he’s hit this number in two of the three games, with the lone exception being the first meeting when the Knicks had their full gambit of starters, including Julius Randle.
He’s averaging 14 potential assists per game against the 76ers this year, and, over his last 10 games, he’s averaging 11.7 per game. Brunson gets up for these games against big opponents, and you can also count on coach Tom Thibodeau to play him a high number of minutes. The 76ers are allowing the 10th-most assists per game to point guards over their last 30 games, and I think the Knicks offense is going to be a bit more efficient tonight than they were on Sunday. This number is a little higher than our normal props, but I still like Brunson with his high usage rate.
Giannis Antetokounmpo O6.5 Assists (-102)
Our second play of the night is another assists line with Giannis getting the look on this one. Giannis has steadily morphed into more and more of a distributor during his career, and he’s averaging a career-high 6.5 assists per game this year with new running mate Damian Lillard in tow. I love grabbing him at this number because I think this game could be very high-scoring. Over his last 10 games, Giannis is averaging 14.1 potential assists per game, and he’s hit this line in five of those 10 games, with three of the misses being blowouts.
The Sacramento Kings have the fifth-worst defensive rating since the All-Star Break, and they’re allowing the third-most assists to power forwards over their last 30 games. In the previous meeting between these two teams, it was a 142-143 slugfest that went to overtime and culminated with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Lillard from 32 feet. Giannis is getting the ball moving, and, in a strong matchup that should feature plenty of scoring, I like him in this spot.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.