Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Alec Bohm, Will Benson on Wednesday
Alec Bohm and Will Benson have decent numbers on the year, but this stat shows why they're must plays today.
The MLB giveth and the MLB taketh away. Following a day where we went 2-0, we followed it up with a prompt 0-2 day. Harper had five at bats but walked twice and struck out twice. Meanwhile, Logan Webb got hit hard early on, and he never found his command against a Boston Red Sox lineup that was attacking him early.
We look to bounce back today, and we’re going to the Philadelphia Phillies for the third day in a row with Alec Bohm getting the nod today, and we’re going to the Cincinnati Reds for the first time this season with Will Benson getting a look today.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 35-31-0 (+9.05 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Alec Bohm O0.5 RBIs (+140) - .75 Units DraftKings
- Will Benson O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+120) - 1 Unit BetMGM
Alec Bohm O0.5 RBIs (+140)
This is our second time playing Bohm to drive in a run this year, and we got burned last time due to the guys in front of him failing to get on when needed. Despite that, we have to keep targeting the guy that has been the hottest hitter in baseball over the last two weeks, and he’s been one of the best hitters all year. Bohm leads the league in RBIs with 20 over the last two weeks, and second place is a tie with 12. On the year, he’s been hitting righties and lefties both well, but he’s been on fire against lefties with a .375 batting average to go with a .625 slugging percentage.
For the Los Angeles Angels, they’ll have Patrick Sandoval and his 6.33 ERA on the hill. Sandoval has been great this year versus lefties with zero hits allowed in nine plate appearances. However, he’s giving up a .324 batting average and .467 slugging percentage to righties. Throw in the fact that Bohm is 2-of-2 lifetime against Sandoval, and there are a lot of factors going his way today.
Will Benson O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+120)
Our second play of the day is going to be targeting a guy with a ton of talent at the plate against a guy on the mound that’s been struggling to start the year. Benson has all the tools that you would want in your modern-day outfielder. He’s been inconsistent this year at the plate, but he’s starting to come on as of late with a .276 batting average over the last week, which is a big jump from the .214 he’s sporting for the season. Specifically, Benson’s difference in righties vs lefties is one of the main reasons we’re targeting him today with his .234 batting average against righties compared to his .154 vs lefties.
The San Diego Padres are sending out Joe Musgrove to counter. After several strong years in a row, Musgrove hasn’t yet found his footing to start this season. His ERA is currently sitting at 6.94, and he’s been below average in just about every stat you can find among pitchers. Musgrove has been getting hit hard from both sides of the plate, and lefties are having slightly more success against him with a .339 batting average allowed.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.