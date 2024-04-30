Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Bryce Harper, Logan Webb on Tuesday
Bryce Harper and Logan Webb haven't quite played up to their normal expectations this season, but these two stats show why they're due for a big night.
After several split days in a row, we finally got a sweep yesterday, and it was a relatively sweat-free one at that. Brandon Marsh drove in a run in the first inning, and Jacob Young swiped a pair of bags in the fifth inning to give us a +2.75 unit day in the MLB.
For today, we’re going back to the Philadelphia Phillies with Bryce Harper getting our attention today, and we’re going back to the mound with Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants deserving a little love on this Tuesday afternoon.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 35-28-0 (+11.30 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Bryce Harper O0.5 RBIs (+145) - .75 Units BetMGM
- Logan Webb O5.5 Strikeouts (-104) - 1 Unit FanDuel
Bryce Harper O0.5 RBIs
Bryce Harper was held in check for much of the series against the San Diego Padres over the weekend, but he has a great matchup on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.
He went 1-for-3 yesterday with a pair of walks, and he draws a pitcher that he’s had a great amount of success against in his career in Tyler Anderson. Harper also falls into the category of players that are better against same-handed pitchers as he is batting .270 against lefties compared to .217 against righties this season.
Anderson gets the nod for the Angels today, and he is likely not in love with the lineup he’s going up against. Against Harper, he’s allowed six hits in 10 at bats, with three of those hits being home runs. Against the Philly roster as a whole, he’s allowed a .375 batting average against him with the two guys in front of Harper combining to go 8-of-21 off of him in their careers. We’re riding the strong matchup today to see what Bryce can do with it.
Logan Webb O5.5 Strikeouts
Webb hasn’t cleared this mark yet this season, but it’s not been for lack of trying. He’s pitched six or more innings in five of his six starts, including seven or more in each of his last four. Webb has had five strikeouts in three different outings, including his shortest against the Los Angeles Dodgers where he pitched just 3.2 innings.
Webb has gone under this mark in each of his first six starts, so why do I think that’s going to change tonight? The level of competition is the easiest he has faced this year. Through six starts, the teams he’s faced have ranked, on average, 10th in strikeouts per game, including four games against teams in the top eight.
The Boston Red Sox are tied for the third-most strikeouts per game this year, and they have five different guys with strikeout rates above 25 percent over the last week, including two guys in the top 14 of the MLB among qualified players. With Webb’s high volume of innings against this type of lineup, I like him to hit his over for the first time this season.
