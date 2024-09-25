Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Anthony Santander, Matt Wallner on Wednesday
We took nearly a week off following our pair of wins on Thursday of last week, but we’re getting back into things with Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles getting the nod for our first play tonight. The second will be an unfamiliar face from the Minnesota Twins where we’ll be targeting Matt Wallner.
Well, it was about time that we got a sweep to go our way on the diamond as we did last Thursday. Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with two RBIs on the day in the team’s loss to the New York Mets. In the Pavin Smith world, he had just one hit on the day, but it also happened to be his eighth home run of the year to give us the sweat-free win en route to a 2-0 day with 2.3 units of profit to go with it.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 82-97-5 (+16.73 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Anthony Santander O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110) - 1 Unit BetMGM
- Matt Wallner O0.5 RBIs (+160) - .75 Units Bet365
Anthony Santander O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110) BetMGM
It’s been a few weeks since we took a look at Santander, but we’re in a great spot to target him tonight. Santander hit his third home run in his last five games last night after a two-game stretch where he went 0-for-8 combined. For the year, Santander has hit 44 home runs with 32 of them coming off of right-handed pitchers. He also sees his batting average jump from .222 against lefties to .241 against righties, and he’s also carrying a .833 OPS against righties this season.
Tonight, Santander and the Orioles are matched up with a pitcher that he’s had success against in the past. Due to an injury to Nestor Cortes, the New York Yankees are expected to send right-hander Marcus Stroman to the bump for tonight’s contest. In three plate appearances against Stroman, Santander is 3-for-3 against him, and Stroman has struggled against lefties this season also. He’s allowed them to bat .282 with a .831 OPS while holding righties to marks of .257 and .717.
Matt Wallner O0.5 RBIs (+170) Bet365
Our second play of the day is going to be one that’s a little risky just due to the way that the Twins deploy Wallner, but the price is a good one for the matchup that we’re getting. Wallner almost exclusively hits against right-handed pitching, and he usually gets subbed out when a lefty comes in. Considering his numbers against righties, .275 average with a .953 OPS compared to .184 and .611 marks against lefties, it makes sense. Over the last week, Wallner is carrying a respectable .858 OPS to go with his .350 average, so he’s been seeing the ball well.
The Miami Marlins are sending Edward Cabrera for tonight’s contest, and the right-hander has had some struggles against left-handed hitters this season. They’re batting .238 with a .789 OPS while righties are batting .221 with a .661 OPS to go with it. In his last start, Cabrera struggled mightily with his command. He allowed seven earned runs in 2.1 innings despite giving up just four hits due to his five walks allowed.
