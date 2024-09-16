Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Bobby Witt Jr., Christian Walker on Monday
We’re starting this week off with someone that has won us some money in the past along with someone making their first appearance of this season in the column with the regular season nearly in the books. Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is coming to the table for today’s first prop, and we’re going west to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who has been crushing the ball since his return.
After several frustrating days in a row, it felt like a good time to reset following our pair of losses on Wednesday. Jose Altuve went to the plate three times with no hits before exiting the game early with an injury. Meanwhile, Rafael Devers had his own performance of struggles with a 0-for-4 day at the plate in five trips. The team had five runs on the day, and three of those were driven in by teammate Tyler O’Neill. Today, our luck changes.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 77-93-5 (+14.42 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Bobby Witt Jr. 3+ Total Bases (+170) - .75 Units Bet365
- Christian Walker O1.5 RBIs (+250) - .50 Units DraftKings
This season of baseball has seen a few major stories around the league, and one of the biggest has been Witt. He leads the league in hits with 198, and his average of .333 is 12 points higher than anyone else. Over the last week, his OPS is just .699, but he’s still hitting consistently with a seven-game hit streak going into tonight. On the year, he’s preferred hitting righties with a .333 average and a 1.003 OPS sitting just a bit higher than his .325 and .877 marks against lefties. Now, he gets a right-hander that he’s loved hitting in the past.
He hasn’t been officially announced yet for the Detroit Tigers, but the expectation is that second-year man Reese Olson will be making his return from the injured list for tonight’s contest. In 11 plate appearances against Olson, Witt is batting 5-for-9 with three extra-base hits and two walks. Olson has been better against righties than he has against lefties this season, but that hasn’t mattered much to Witt. I think he will get himself going again tonight.
Christian Walker O1.5 RBIs (+250) DraftKings
We’ve played this market twice this season, and we’ve gotten bit both times. Despite that, tonight is a great spot with Walker to try it again. For one, since returning from injury, Walker has been the third-best hitter in baseball with a 1.483 OPS over the last week and five RBIs in five games. Walker has sustained a better average against lefties this season, but his OPS is 103 points higher against righties. Of his 78 RBIs, he’s driven in 54 of them off of righties, and he gets a righty tonight that he and his teammates have loved hitting off of in the past.
Since undergoing Tommy John surgery last July, Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies has been recovering, and he’s set to make his season debut on Monday. It’s a bit unfortunate that this is the matchup that he drew in that return. As a team, the Diamondbacks have a .343 average against Senzatela over 154 plate appearances. Walker alone is 14-for-27 with six extra-base hits, including two home runs. Walker has loved this matchup, and I think he is set to feast tonight.
