Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Rafael Devers, Jose Altuve on Wednesday
We’re going to a couple of big-name players for tonight’s plays, and we’re stepping things up with them as well to try and get back some of what we’ve lost as of late.
Our first play will be targeting third baseman Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox. The second will be taking a look at the face of the Houston Astros in second baseman Jose Altuve, who won us some money a couple of weeks back.
The MLB remained a fickle mistress on Monday afternoon. Trea Turner had one hit in the game, and he nearly had a second late in the game, but outfielder Josh Lowe was able to make a spectacular catch over his head to take away the second one.
In the Freddie Freeman department, he went to the plate four times in the game. He got a hit in his first trip, with no one on base. In his next three plate appearances, he was walked before exiting the game with his team down big. It’s really hard for a guy to drive in runs when he’s not getting hits.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 77-91-5 (+15.17 units)
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Rafael Devers O1.5 RBIs (+450) - .25 Units Bet365
- Jose Altuve 3+ Total Bases (+230) - .50 Units FanDuel
Rafael Devers O1.5 RBIs (+450) Bet365
The last time we targeted Devers we got bit when we targeted him for three total bases, but he finished the game with two singles. Tonight, I think he has a great opportunity for a Boston team that is clinging to life in the wild card race. Devers has just one RBI over the last week, but he’s still batting .333 over that stretch.
He just needs the teammates in front of him to do their part. On the year, he’s batting .301 with a 1.017 OPS against right-handed pitchers, and that is a large jump from his numbers against lefties where he’s batting .250 with a .711 OPS. Specifically, he’s loved tonight’s matchup in the past.
The Baltimore Orioles are sending right-hander Dean Kremer to the bump for tonight’s contest, and Devers has had his number in their previous matchups. In 20 plate appearances against Kremer, Devers is 7-for-18 with three extra-base hits, including two home runs.
Outside of Devers, the Red Sox are 10-for-34 off of Kremer. Kremer has also gotten hit hard by lefties this year. Of his 15 allowed home runs, 10 of them have gone to lefties, and they’re responsible for 31 of his 59 allowed runs. Devers is in a great spot tonight, and I think he can capitalize on it.
Jose Altuve 3+ Total Bases (+230) FanDuel
Over the last week, Altuve has been one of the best hitters in baseball with a 1.371 OPS that ranks fourth in the league while his .520 average is second to only Spencer Horwitz’s .556, although Altuve has eight more plate appearances. Over his last four games, Altuve has hit this line in all four games thanks to two or more hits in all four games along with a double in each game as well.
Altuve has preferred hitting off of lefties this year, but his .286 average and 32 of his 47 extra-base hits coming off of righties is nothing to sneeze at.
Tonight, the Astros will be taking on the Oakland Athletics with Joey Estes heading to the mound. Altuve has faced Estes a handful of times in his career with a 1-for-3 history against him. Unlike most right-handers, he’s actually seen more success against left-handed batters than right-handed batters. Righties are batting .250 with a .744 OPS compared to .228 and .732 marks for lefties.
As I said before, Altuve prefers hitting off of lefties, but, with the way that he has been hitting recently, this is a great price to target him.
