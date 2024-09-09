Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman on Monday
To kick this week off, we’re going to one of the hottest teams in baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies and Trea Turner making his return to the column. Our second play will be going to the very end of the slate where we’ll find the Los Angeles Dodgers and their first baseman Freddie Freeman.
We ended last week a little bit early following the losses we dealt with on Wednesday and Thursday, and it just seemed like the right move. Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles, outside of Gunnar Henderson, just couldn’t get anything going against the Chicago White Sox. They had seven hits in the game, but three of them went to Henderson. Later in the day, Griffin Canning had one of his best starts of the season. He had seven strikeouts, which was the second-most that he’s had this season, and he never let the Dodgers find their footing against him.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 77-89-5 (+16.42 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Trea Turner 2+ Hits (+200) - .50 Units via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Freddie Freeman O0.5 RBIs (+150) - .75 Units via Bet365
Trea Turner 2+ Hits (+200)
It’s been a little while since we took a look at Turner, but it’s time to get back into the swing of things with the Phillies’ shortstop. Turner was rightly named to the All-Star team this season, but he hasn’t been able to find his footing since returning from the break with his batting average falling from .349 in the first half down to .229 in the second half. Today, he’s in a great spot to turn that around. He’s batting .280 with a .733 OPS against righties, but his numbers jump against lefties. He’s carrying a .331 average and a .959 OPS against lefties.
The Tampa Bay Rays have spent most of this season using openers ahead of certain starters near the end of their rotation, and Tyler Alexander is one of those starters. He’s fifth on the team in innings pitched this year, and one of the four guys ahead of him is Zach Eflin, who’s been with the Orioles for about two months. Alexander is expected to be the primary pitcher today for the Rays. During the year, he has allowed righties to bat .281 with a .857 OPS while lefties are batting .272 and .788 against him. This number is generally higher, and I think we’re getting a great buy-low spot on a talented player.
Freddie Freeman O0.5 RBIs (+150)
We looked at Freddie a few weeks ago when he gave us a sweat-free win on his bases, and today is another great angle for the veteran lefty. Over the last week, Freddie has continued his consistent level of play that we expect from him. He’s batting .300 with a 1.000 OPS, and he’s also driven in five RBIs over that stretch. He’s always been a strong hitter against pitchers with either hand, but he still prefers hitting off of righties. He’s batting .305 with a .932 OPS against them this season while those numbers drop to .250 and .753 against lefties.
The Chicago Cubs are expecting to send veteran Kyle Hendricks to the bump for tonight’s series opener. Freeman specifically is 5-for-14 in 18 plate appearances against Hendricks. As a whole, the Dodgers are batting .294, and the two guys right in front of Freeman in the lineup are Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani, who are 5-for-12 in their careers against Hendricks. Hendricks as struggled against lefties this season. They’re batting .319 with a .921 OPS against him while righties are batting just .282 with a .739 OPS. This is a great spot for Freeman and the Dodgers, and it’s one worth targeting.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.