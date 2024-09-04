Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Colton Cowser, Ramon Laureano on Tuesday
We’re going back to the Baltimore Orioles for the third straight day in this column with Anthony Santander getting the call for the first time this season. Our second play is returning to the pitching mound where we’ll find Griffin Canning of the Los Angeles Angels. We haven’t played any pitching props for more than a month, but this is a strong spot to make our return to that part of the arena.
We haven’t gotten a sweep to go our way in a while, but we’ll take another winning day last night. Colton Cowser and the rest of the Orioles jumped all over the Chicago White Sox with seven runs in the first two innings, with two of those being RBIs for Cowser. Ramon Laureano got a hit in his second plate appearance, but he, along with the rest of the Atlanta Braves’ lineup, just couldn’t get anything going. They got enough run support for the win, but that was it.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 77-86-5 (+18.92 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Anthony Santander 3+ Total Bases (+260) - .50 Units
- Griffin Canning O3.5 Earned Runs (+120) - 1 Unit
Anthony Santander 3+ Total Bases (+260)
Despite all of our times targeting the Orioles this season, we’ve never landed on Santander for any of those plays despite his consistency. We’re changing that today and a big reason for that is the strong matchup combined with his strong stretch of play as of late. Over the last week, he’s 19th in OPS with a 1.114. He’s tied for sixth in the league with 11 hits over that stretch, and four of those 11 have gone for extra bases. On the year, he’s been about even on both sides of the plate, but he’s been slightly better against righties. His average is .247 with a .840 OPS, and 28 of his 39 home runs have come against righties.
Now, he gets a matchup against a young right-hander in Jonathan Cannon whom he hasn’t seen, but who has been hittable by lefties this year. Through 18 starts, Cannon has a 4.70 ERA, and he’s allowed 14 home runs with nine of those going to lefties. He’s allowed a slashline of .284/.332/.510 to lefties while righties see their numbers dip to .265/.338/.409 against him. He’s also struggled on the road. His average allowed jumps from .242 to .316, and, in two fewer road starts, he’s allowed three more hits, with 21 of those hits going for extra bases.
Griffin Canning O3.5 Earned Runs (+120) Bet365
We’ve looked at a few different pitching markets this season, but we haven’t looked at the earned runs department yet. This matchup for Canning is one where it’s time to change that. In 26 starts this season, Canning has allowed four or more earned runs in 12 of his starts, and eight of those outings have come in his last 14 starts. Canning has struggled against both sides of the plate relatively evenly. He’s allowed 25 home runs with 12 going to righties and 13 going to lefties. Now, he’s against a lineup that has had his number in the past.
Canning and the Angels are welcoming their crosstown rivals the Dodgers for their series finale tonight. In 46 plate appearances against Canning, the Dodgers are batting .372 with a .814 slugging percentage. Of the 16 hits he’s allowed to this roster, 10 of them have gone for extra bases, including four home runs. During the year, the Dodgers are fourth in baseball in runs per game as a team, and they’re third over their last 10 games with 63 runs scored in that stretch. As Canning doesn’t get pulled too quickly, I think this mark is very achievable for this lineup.
