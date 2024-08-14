Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Bryan De La Cruz, Mookie Betts on Wednesday
We’ve got two hitting props lined up for today, and we’re splitting the slate with one daytime play and one later in the evening. The first is heading to the Pittsburgh Pirates and the recently acquired Bryan De La Cruz. Our second play is going to be on a player that we haven’t seen in a little while in the form of Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who is playing in his third game since returning from injury tonight.
We started the week with a split showing on Tuesday night. We got an easy win from Francisco Lindor. After striking out in his first at bat, he grabbed two hits for us in his next two plate appearances in a game where the New York Mets got put in a hole early on. In the Jackson Merrill realm, it just wasn’t his night unfortunately. He hit one ball to deep center that was just short of being a home run, but he couldn’t find a runner to drive in with the inning ending in front of him two different times. Ultimately, we still came away with a day in the positive with +.30 units of profit.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 71-76-3 (+19.22 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Bruam De La Cruz O0.5 RBIs (+165) - .75 Units Bet365
- Mookie Betts 3+ Total Bases (+215) - .50 Units DraftKings
Bryan De La Cruz O0.5 RBIs (+165) Bet365
Our first play of the day is targeting De La Cruz of the Pirates against the San Diego Padres in the series finale this afternoon. De La Cruz has struggled to find his footing since joining the Pirates, but he’s in a good spot today to change that tune. On the year, De La Cruz has seen much more success against lefties than he has against righties. His batting average is .272 with a .715 OPS against lefties, and those numbers drop down to .222 and .656 against righties. He’s also had a good amount of success against the starter for San Diego today in the past.
The Padres are expected to send veteran lefty Martin Perez to the mound today. In three plate appearances, De La Cruz is 3-for-3 with a double, and he has an average exit velocity of 99 mph in those instances. On the year, Perez has been about even against lefties and righties, but he has been slightly worse against right handers. RHB are batting .293 with a .865 OPS while lefties are hitting .283 with a .729 OPS. De La Cruz and the Pirates are in a good spot to avoid the sweep tonight with a positive pitching matchup for them.
Mookie Betts 3+ Total Bases (+215) DraftKings
In two games since returning from his nearly two-month absence, Mookie is 4-for-9 with a home run, so the rust has been firmly knocked off. Prior to his absence, Mookie was one of the top contenders for the league’s MVP, and it’s been easy to see why. On the year, he’s batting .300 with a .917 OPS against righties, and, of his 30 extra-base hits, 21 of them have come off of right-handed pitching. Throw in the fact that he’s loved this matchup in the past, and things are looking great for Mookie tonight.
The Milwaukee Brewers are scheduled to send Frankie Montas to the mound for his third start with the team. Betts has gone to the plate 14 times against Montas in his career, and he’s done well with a 5-of-11 mark, which includes a home run. Since joining the Brewers, Montas has allowed 11 hits, and two of those have been home runs. Betts is hitting near the top of the lineup, and he’s got a lot of protection around him, which will prevent pitchers from working around him.
