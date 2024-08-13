Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Francisco Lindor, Jackson Merrill on Tuesday
We’re back to the diamond with a pair of hitting props for this beautiful Tuesday slate. Our first is going back to the New York Mets and a familiar face in Francisco Lindor. For the second play, we’re going to the west coast with San Diego Padres’ rookie Jackson Merrill getting the nod here following his recent stretch of strong play.
It was a weird week overall last week, but we still came away with a day in the green on Wednesday with a win from Jose Ramirez. Ramirez played in the first game of the double header, and he got us our RBI late in the game with an RBI single in the eighth inning. In the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. world, he got a hit in his first at bat before being walked in his second. Then, it just wasn’t quite his night with the game ending one out before his fifth plate appearance. Despite that, we still come away with a winning night.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 70-75-3 (+18.92 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Francisco Lindor 2+ Hits (+200) - .50 Units FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jackson Merrill O0.5 RBIs (+160) - .75 Units Bet365
Francisco Lindor 2+ Hits (+200) FanDuel
We’re going to the Lindor market to kick things off for today. The veteran shortstop has shaken off the cold start he had to the season, and he’s been seeing the ball very well in August. He’s batting .318 through the first two weeks of the month, and, over the last week, he’s tied for ninth with 10 hits in his last six games. On the year, he’s batting just 3 points lower against right-handed pitchers than he is against left-handed pitchers, and that’s despite the fact that he has 158 more plate appearances against them.
The starter for the Oakland Athletics is expected to be right-hander Joe Boyle for tonight’s matchup. Boyle hasn’t matched up with Lindor in the past, but he’s been hit well by lefties this season. Lefties are batting .358 with a .803 OPS against him while he’s held righties to .225 and .698 marks. Of the 25 hits that Boyle has allowed, nine of them have gone to lefties, and they also have four of the seven extra-base hits.
Jackson Merrill O0.5 RBIs (+160) Bet365
San Diego Padres’ rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill has been one of the league’s best players over the last month. Since the league returned from the All-Star Break, Merrill is 18th in OPS with a 1.030, and he’s tied for the 13th in RBIs over that stretch with 18 RBIs in 21 games despite having fewer plate appearances than all but two players ahead of him in that category. On the year, he’s loved hitting against righties. He has a .317 average to go with his .876 OPS compared to the .219 and .616 OPS that he has against lefties.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to send right-hander Luis Ortiz to the mound for tonight’s contest. This will be his second straight start against San Diego, and the lefties gave him fits in their last meeting. Of his four earned runs, two of them came from lefty David Peralta, and three of the four hits that he allowed went to lefties. On the year, lefties have a lower average against Ortiz than righties, but they also have better power numbers. They’ve hit seven of the nine home runs that he has allowed, and, of their 30 hits, 15 of them have gone for extra bases.
