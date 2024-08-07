Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Jose Ramirez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Wednesday
After taking yesterday off with all of the weirdness that always seems to occur on Tuesdays, we’re back with a double dose of hitting props for today. The first is going to the early game on the slate with Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians getting the nod here to start things off, and we’re going to the later half of the slate where we’ll find Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Things didn’t go our way on Monday night. We got the plays flipped with Ketel Marte hitting a solo home run to lead off the game before failing to get another hit the rest of the night. Meanwhile, Rafael Devers had two hits on the night, but neither one went for extra bases.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 69-74-3 (+18.30 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Jose Ramirez O0.5 RBIs (+150) - .75 Units Bet365
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2+ Hits (+200) - .75 Units FanDuel
Jose Ramirez O0.5 RBIs (+150) Bet365
Our first play will be on Ramirez in the first game of today’s doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Over the last week, Ramirez has been on an absolute tear against opposing pitchers. During that stretch, he’s eighth in OPS with a 1.277, and he’s tied for fifth in baseball with a .421 average. He’s also tied for fourth in RBIs with seven over that time with at least one RBI in four of his last five games.
The starter for the first game for the Diamondbacks is expected to be Brandon Pfaadt. Pfaadt has been decent against right-handed batters this year, but lefties have been strong against him. They’re carrying a .299 average with a .796 OPS while that number gets bumped down to .553 against righties. Ramirez has been better against lefties than he has against righties, but I still like him to do some damage in this spot.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2+ Hits (+200) FanDuel
There haven’t been many hitters hotter than Jose over the last week, but Vlad is one of those few. He leads the league in OPS over that stretch, and, since the teams returned from the All-Star Break, Vlad has been in a league of his own with a 1.600 OPS that is 165 points higher than second place, and his batting average of .492 is 40 points higher than the next-best mark there. For the year, he’s been great against left and right-handed pitchers, but his .338 average with a 1.105 OPS against lefties is just exceptional.
On the mound for the Baltimore Orioles, today is expected to be Trevor Rogers, who Baltimore added at the trade deadline. On the year, Rogers has been about even against batters on both sides of the plate. Righties are batting .277 with a .807 OPS while lefties are batting .282 with .800 OPS, albeit on 258 fewer plate appearances. Vlad has been playing at a different level as of late, and this is a great price for a guy in that atmosphere.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.