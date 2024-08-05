Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Ketel Marte, Rafael Devers on Monday
It’s a double dose of hitting props to kick this week off. The first is going back to the Arizona Diamondbacks with Ketel Marte getting the nod here. Our second play is going to the other side of the map where we’ll find the Boston Red Sox with star third baseman Rafael Devers drawing our attention for tonight.
We were unlucky with the one bad day from Gunnar Henderson on Friday, which is the only reason we didn’t get a sweep to end the week. We split with William Contreras ripping a solo home run on the night to get us some profit on the day. However, it still stings a tad with Henderson rolling up three hits in each of his next two games, while also clearing the line in each of the two games before Friday.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 69-72-3 (+19.80 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Ketel Marte 2+ Hits (+155) - .75 Units via Bet365
- Rafael Devers 3+ Total Bases (+195) - .75 Units via DraftKings
Ketel Marte 2+ Hits (+155) Bet365
Well, in the last couple of months, we’ve targeted Ketel Marte two different times, and we’ve come up short both times due to weird circumstances. Despite that, we’re going back to the well again tonight in a great matchup following Marte’s strong recent string of play. Over the last two weeks, Marte is sixth in baseball with a 1.347 OPS, and he’s just outside the top 10 in hits with 18 over that stretch. On the year, Marte has consistently shown his strength against lefties. He’s batting .357 with a 1.094 OPS against left-handed pitchers while batting just .266 and .814 against righties. Now, he’s matching up with a guy who hasn’t pitched in a month and hasn’t been great against righties.
The Cleveland Guardians are sending Logan Allen to the bump, and Allen has some serious rust to knock off. Allen last pitched on July 6th when he gave up three hits in 4.1 innings. On the year, Allen is allowing righties to bat .298 with a .916 OPS while holding lefties to a .254 average and .798 OPS. Of the 100 hits Allen has allowed this year, 85 of them have come from righties. Marte’s spot in the lineup combined with this matchup is too great to ignore tonight.
Rafael Devers 3+ Total Bases (+195) DraftKings
We haven’t dabbled into the Devers market yet this season, but today seems like as good of a time as any with how Devers has been playing recently. Devers is 10th in OPS over the last two weeks, but he’s tied for second in hits over that span with 21. Of those 21 hits, 13 of the 21 have gone for extra bases. On the year, Devers is batting .339 with a sparkling 1.138 OPS against righties, and that’s miles better than his marks against lefties, who he’s hitting .248 and .740 against.
Today, Devers gets matched up with Brady Singer of the Kansas City Royals, who he’s had a decent amount of success against in his career. In eight career plate appearances against Singer, Devers is 3-for-8 with a double and a home run, with an average exit velocity of 104.2. Singer struggled last season, but he’s bounced back this year with a solid 2.88 ERA. Despite that, he still has some struggles against lefties. He’s allowing them to bat .284 with a .850 OPS, but he’s kept the lid on righties. The Red Sox have a lineup loaded with lefties, and Devers is going to be the heart of it all.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.