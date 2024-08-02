Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for William Contreras, Gunnar Henderson on Friday
We are going back to the double hits well for today’s plays to wrap up the week. The first is targeting William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers, and the second is going back to those Baltimore Orioles with young star Gunnar Henderson getting the nod once again. We’re sitting at +1.4 units on the week, and it’d be nice to add to that total ahead of the weekend.
We bounced back from our reverse sweep with a split on Wednesday. Colton Cowser got us an easy win with a solo home run in the second inning. I had originally made the play with the belief that he was going to be batting in the center of the lineup, but we’ll take the win no matter how we get it. On our other play, George Kirby of the Seattle Mariners couldn’t buy a call against the Boston Red Sox.
According to Umpire Scorecards, the umpire for the game had an accuracy rate of just 91 percent, and it just wasn’t Kirby’s day with his two strikeouts being the fewest he had had since April 3rd of this year when he had two in just 3.2 innings of work.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 68-71-3 (+19.42 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- William Contreras O0.5 RBIs (+160) - .75 Units via Bet365
- Gunnar Henderson 3+ Total Bases (+185) - .75 Units via DraftKings
William Contreras O0.5 RBIs (+150)
I don’t love the fact that Contreras is batting in the two-spot for the RBI market, but I do like him here as far as the matchup is concerned. The Washington Nationals are sending Jake Irvin to the bump for today’s series opener. Against Irvin, Contreras has three hits in seven at-bats and two of those hits are home runs. Irvin has been better against righties than he has against lefties, and that works out in Contreras’ favor with how the lineup is set up with two of the three hitters in front of him being left-handed, and the other is Joey Ortiz, who is 2-for-2 against Irvin in his career.
Irvin was one of the bright spots in Washington’s rotation this season, but things have sort of fallen apart for him over his last handful of starts. Over his last four starts, he’s allowed two home runs in three of the four starts, and he’s allowed 16 earned runs over that stretch as well. The Brewers are 5-5 over their last 10 games, and they’d love to string together some wins starting tonight.
Gunnar Henderson 3+ Total Bases (+185) DraftKings
We’ve only played Gunnar Henderson once this season, and we got bit when he had two singles on a day where we needed three total bases. However, this is a great spot for us to look at him today with how he’s been hitting recently. Over the last week, he’s batting .346 with a .969 OPS, and he’s cleared this line in back-to-back games coming into today. Now, he gets a great matchup against a right-handed pitcher, who he’s batting .306 with a .976 OPS against this season compared to the .242 and .843 marks that he has against lefties.
On the bump for the Cleveland Guardians today is expected to be veteran Carlos Carrasco. In three career plate appearances against Carrasco, Gunnar is 3-for-3 with a home run, and all three of those hits came against Carrasco a little over a month ago when these two sides matched up. Henderson has the speed to generate extra-base hits with regularity, and he’s been loving this matchup.
