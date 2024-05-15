Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Bryson Stott, Alex Bregman on Wednesday
Today, we’ve got two more hitting props on deck. We’re going back to the well with Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies, although we’re targeting a different market for today’s play. Our second prop is going down south as we take a look at Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros.
We split our plays again on Monday, but it was still a profitable day overall thanks to the win from Stott. Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics had two hits on the day, but the guys in front of him weren’t on base when we needed them.
Here's how I'm betting the Wednesday slate of baseball with a pair of player props:
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 41-38-1 (+9.58 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Bryson Stott O0.5 Walks (+155) - .75 Units DraftKings
- Alex Bregman O0.5 RBIs (+160) - .75 Units Bet365
Bryson Stott O0.5 Walks (+155) DraftKings
Stott has been one of the best players at the plate over the last week. He’s first in OPS among players with at least 20 plate appearances, and he’s also tied for the league lead in walk rate at 29.2 percent over that stretch. There hasn’t been a player in the league seeing the ball better than him of late.
On the mound for the New York Mets is expected to be Joey Lucchesi, who is projected to make his 2024 debut. Lucchesi has pitched in seven games of AAA ball for the Mets this year and is carrying a healthy 3.8 walks per nine innings, which is a slight uptick from the 3.3 he carried last season. Stott has six walks over his last three games, and I think Lucchesi might have some early game jitters that result in Stott finding his way on base for free today.
Alex Bregman O0.5 RBIs (+160) Bet365
We’re back to the RBI market today after Rooker came up short for us on Monday.
Today, we’re sticking with the theme of tailing the better hitters in baseball. Alex Bregman started the year in a severe slump, and, after getting moved down the lineup, things have started to turn around for the third baseman. Over the last week, Bregman is 16th in OPS, and, after slashing .216/.283/.294 in April, he’s up to .245/.315/.490 in May.
Aaron Brooks is the expected opposing starter. Brooks hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2022, and he struggled in eight games for Oakland’s AAA affiliate so far this year. He’s allowed 29 runs and 52 hits in 43.1 innings. To top things off, Bregman has hit Brooks very well in the past. In five plate appearances, Bregman went 4-of-5 with a double and a home run. If Bregman can keep his bat hot, he just needs one teammate in front of him to do their part.
