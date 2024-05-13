Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Bryson Stott, Brent Rooker on Monday
We split our plays on Friday, but we walked away with a small amount of profit thanks to the great line that we got on Ryan O’Hearn. Ozuna got a hit in his fourth at bat of the game, but the only runner on base was at first.
Today, we’ve got two more hitting props on deck. Our first is going back to the Philadelphia Phillies with Bryson Stott getting the nod this time. Then, for the first time this season, we’re targeting an Oakland Athletic in the form of Brent Rooker.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 40-36-1 (+10.28 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Bryson Stott O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+105) - 1 Unit
- Brent Rooker O0.5 RBIs (+165) - .75 Units Bet365
Bryson Stott O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+105)
Our first play of the day is looking at Stott to stuff the stat sheet in a rivalry matchup with the New York Mets. Stott has been one of the best hitters in baseball as of late with the ninth-best OPS over the last week at 1.233. He’s also racked up seven hits with six RBIs over that stretch. The most impressive part of his RBI numbers might be the fact that he has walked more than 20 percent of the time at the plate, and he has zero home runs over that span. He’s been a timely hitter, and he’s been a consistent one as well.
On the mound for the Mets is left hander Sean Manaea. Manaea has been strong to start the season with a 3.31 ERA, and he’s allowing opposing hitters to bat just .233 against him this year with just one home run allowed in seven starts. Rarely do I like targeting hitters that aren’t going against opposite-handed pitchers, but Stott is one of the exceptions. Stott is batting .310 with a .804 OPS against lefties, but he’s batting .256 against righties. For his career, he’s 2-of-3 with a home run off of Manaea, and I want to target him to stay hot today.
Brent Rooker O0.5 RBIs (+165) Bet365
I just said when talking about Stott that I don’t love targeting hitters that aren’t going against opposite-handed pitchers, and I’m doing that again here with Rooker. Rooker bounced around before settling in Oakland last season en route to his first All-Star Appearance, but he was up and down at the plate. So far this season, it’s been a lot more up than down. He’s batting .292 on the year with a 1.012 OPS. While he doesn’t have the required plate appearances to qualify for the season-long leaderboard, he is one of three hitters, including Shohei Ohtani and Ozuna, with an OPS over 1.000 right now.
Similar to Stott, Rooker has been night-and-day when hitting against right-handed pitching compared to lefties. He’s batting .316 with a 1.074 OPS against righties compared to .233 and .848 against lefties. On the mound for the Houston Astros will be Spencer Arrighetti. We targeted Spencer last week, and we’re going after him again here. Arrighetti is allowing righties to bat .410 with a 1.207 OPS against him this year, and Rooker is crushing the ball as of late. This is a great spot for him here.
