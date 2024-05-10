Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Ryan O'Hearn, Marcell Ozuna on Friday
We took the day off yesterday with the smaller MLB slate, but we went 1-0 on Wednesday after Josh Lowe was a void when he didn’t start for some unknown reason. We got the plus-money win from Spencer Arrighetti, and we’re just short of 10 units on the year once again.
Today, we’re going back to two batting props and two names we’ve seen a few times already. The first is Baltimore Orioles’ slugger Ryan O’Hearn, and the second is Atlanta Braves’ designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 39-35-1 (+9.85 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Ryan O’Hearn O0.5 RBIs (+190) - .75 Units
- Marcell Ozuna O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105) - 1 Unit
Ryan O’Hearn O0.5 RBIs (+190)
When researching for today’s plays, I saw the price that the books were laying with O’Hearn, and it was a near auto-play for me on this one. O’Hearn has been somewhat quiet as of late, but this is about as good of a matchup as he can hope for. He has a .315/.398/.589 slashline against righties, and he tags that up with a .987 OPS. In a lineup loaded with hitters, O’Hearn coming in as a platoon guy just makes this a terrifying side to go up against.
Unfortunately for second-year man Brandon Pfaadt, he’s the guy that’s tasked with taking on this offense. Pfaadt has been decent against right-handed batters this year, but lefties have made him pay in their opportunities. They’re batting .347 with a .948 OPS compared to the .193 and .512 that righties have against him. These splits are too good to ignore for a guy like O’Hearn.
Marcell Ozuna O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105)
Ozuna has continued to be one of the hottest hitters in the league, and he’s got a great matchup in front of him today. In his career against Jose Quintana of the New York Mets, Ozuna is 11-of-24 with two doubles and one home run. Over the last week, Ozuna is 15th in the MLB among guys with at least 20 plate appearances with an OPS of 1.128.
For Quintana, after a great outing against the St. Louis Cardinals, he got absolutely knocked around in his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays with 10 hits allowed in just 2.2 innings of work. His ERA jumped from 3.48 up to 5.20, and he did all that without allowing a single home run. We haven’t seen an offensive explosion from this Braves’ lineup in a few weeks, and this looks like one of those matchups where it’s about that time.
