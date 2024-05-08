Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Josh Lowe, Spencer Arrighetti on Wednesday
It was another split yesterday. We got an easy cash from Nathaniel Lowe in his team’s 15-run explosion, but Kyle Harrison couldn’t get the job done for us, despite the fact that he pitched seven innings, which is his new season-high.
For today, we’re sticking to the theme of one player at the plate and one on the mound. Our first play will be on the recently returned Josh Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays with Spencer Arighetti of the Houston Astros getting the other bit of our attention.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 37-33-0 (+8.70 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Josh Lowe O0.5 RBIs (+170) - .75 Units Bet365
- Spencer Arrighetti O2.5 Walks Allowed (+115) - 1 Unit BetMGM
Josh Lowe O0.5 RBIs (+170) Bet365
Nate Lowe got the job done for us yesterday, and we’re keeping things in the family today with his brother Josh. After missing the first 20 percent of the season, Josh made his return on Monday, and he’s in a great spot to really get rolling today. Looking back to last season, Lowe was mashing against RHP in a way that he couldn’t vs LHP. He batted .300 with a .855 OPS and 73 of his 83 RBIs. Compare that to his .238 average and .712 OPS against lefties, and the difference was night and day.
Today, the Chicago White Sox have Chris Flexen on the mound for them, and, while his 4.85 ERA doesn’t tell the full story, Flexen just hasn’t had his best stuff yet this year. He’s been well below the league-average in several categories thus far, and he’s been especially touched up by lefties.
While the batting averages have been nearly identical, the slugging percentages have not. Righties are carrying a .343 slugging percentage against him compared to the .600 lefties have. When lefties are hitting him, they’re hitting the ball hard. I like Lowe to get his first RBI of the year today.
Spencer Arrighetti O2.5 Walks Allowed (+115) BetMGM
Strikeouts haven’t really been working out for us recently, so we’re going back to the walks market for Arrighetti today. Arrighetti was thrust into the rotation for the Astros due to the injury of Christian Javier, and he hasn’t been able to find any consistency yet. Through four starts, he has walked 10 batters, including three batters on two different occasions.
He also failed to get into the fifth inning in three of his four starts. Today, I think he’s in a tough spot against the New York Yankees, but I also think he’ll be throwing a lot of pitches after they used three different pitchers out of their bullpen yesterday.
Spencer is striking guys out a fair bit with a 11.6 strikeouts per nine rate, but he’s also walking a ton with a rate of 5.5 walks per nine innings. Now, he gets a Yankees’ lineup that walks more than just about any team in baseball. They’re second in the league with 4.16 walks per game, and they got six free spaces yesterday with three of those coming from starter Justin Verlander.
The main worry here is Arrighetti getting chased out of the game early if they hit him hard, but I think he’s just wild enough to get the walks out of the way, especially if he has an extended start.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.