Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Nathaniel Lowe, Kyle Harrison on Tuesday
Well, it wasn’t exactly a hugely profitable day as we split, but we did walk away with a +.05-unit day when everything was said and done. Nolan Arenado was just slightly off for us yesterday, but, after walking a batter in the first inning, Jack Flaherty settled in for the Detroit Tigers and went five more innings without a walk.
We have two plays that we’re going with today, and we’re sticking with the model from yesterday of one at the plate and one on the mound. The first is on Texas Rangers’ first baseman Nathaniel Lowe while we’re going back to the San Francisco Giants and second-year pitcher Kyle Harrison.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 36-32-0 (+8.35 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Nathaniel Lowe O0.5 RBIs (+180) - .75 Units
- Kyle Harrison O5.5 Ks (-105) - 1 Unit
Nathaniel Lowe O0.5 RBIs (+180)
Lowe let us down a couple of weeks back, but we’re going back to the well with him today; one of the major reasons why is this price is just too high for a guy that’s hitting as well as Lowe is.
Over the last week, Lowe is batting .346 over the last week, which is tied for the 15th-best mark over that stretch, and he has a strong .892 OPS to go with it.
He only has four RBIs, but that’s been due to the guys in front of him struggling to get on more than anything in his control. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager have combined to go 14-for-65 over the last week, but their matchup lightens up today.
On the hill for the Oakland Athletics is Ross Stripling, who has been getting absolutely knocked around this year. Stripling has allowed three or more earned runs in four of his seven starts, and lefties specifically have had his number. They’re batting .321 with a .819 OPS against him compared to righties who are batting .212 with a .595 OPS. Lowe is in a great spot individually, and Semien especially has loved hitting off of Stripling in his career. Just one extra base hit followed up by another hit, and this should be easy money.
Kyle Harrison O5.5 Ks (-105)
The second-year lefty has been great for San Fran. He leads the team in strikeouts, and he leads their starters in strikeout:walk ratio at 3.80. Harrison has cleared this line in three of his last five starts as he’s continued to settle in this season. He also is carrying a 26.3 percent K rate against the Colorado Rockies that he’s matched up with today.
The Rockies have struggled to get anything going this season. They trailed at least once in each of their first 31 games, which was an MLB record that they just recently snapped. They’re also sitting 29th in strikeouts per game. The main thing they have going for them is their lineup is very righty heavy, and Harrison has been slightly worse vs. RHB compared to LHB, but I think this number is too good to ignore for a guy with Harrison’s stuff.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.