Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Jack Flaherty, Nolan Arenado on Monday
Following the small skid last week, it felt like a good idea to take the weekend off before coming back to the MLB this week. With last week in the mirror, today looks like a great day to try and get some wins going again.
We have two MLB props for you today with one coming at the plate and the other on the mound. We’re going back to Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers for the first, and we’re going to wrap things up with his former teammate on the St. Louis Cardinals in Nolan Arenado.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 36-33-0 (+8.30 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Jack Flaherty U1.5 Walks Allowed (+105)
- Nolan Arenado O0.5 RBIs (+135)
Jack Flaherty U1.5 Walks Allowed (+105)
It’s been a couple of weeks since we went to the Flaherty well, but the spot he’s in today is one to target again. Flaherty still sits sixth in the MLB in walks allowed per nine innings, and he’s gone under this line in five of his six starts this season. The impressive part of this is fact that he’s done so while pitching a ton of innings for the Tigers. He’s gone five or more innings in all six outings, and he’s really solidified the Tigers’ rotation behind ace Tarik Skubal.
On the attack against Flaherty today are the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians have not been drawing a ton of walks this year, and they actually walk the ninth-fewest times per game among all teams this season. Additionally, with left fielder Steven Kwan set to miss some time, that is a big walker in their lineup that is on the bench. He’s tied for the fourth-most walks on the team in total walks, and, as things currently stand, the Guardians’ has just a 3.7 career walk rate against Flaherty. This is a great spot and a great price for Jack today.
Nolan Arenado O0.5 RBIs (+135)
The second play of the day is going to the Cardinals for the first time this year with Arenado getting the nod in this one. Arenado has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the last week with a 1.052 OPS to go with six RBIs over that stretch. Arenado has loved matching up with Sean Manaea in his career as he’s gone 3-of-6 with a home run against him in the past. Arenado needs the teammates in front of him to find ways on base, but that’s not out of the question with Willson Contreras ahead of him, who has a solid .892 OPS over the last week.
St. Louis has started to get hot recently. Arenado is in a groove right now, and, at the four spot in this lineup, he just needs one guy to get on for one of those shots to the gap to get the job done.
