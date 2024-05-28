Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Isaac Paredes, Leody Taveras on Tuesday
We’re back to start this week off with a pair of hitting props. After ending last week with a couple of bright young stars, we’re going to a couple of under-the-radar guys today with Isaac Paredes of the Tampa Bay Rays and Leody Taveras of the Texas Rangers getting the call today.
We ended last week with another sweep to give us a 7-1 run on MLB plays last week. Bobby Witt Jr. and Kerry Carpenter both went yard on the night to cash their individual plays, and that completed a great run where we made 7 units on the week.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 50-39-1 (+18.95 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Isaac Paredes O0.5 RBIs (+180) - .75 Units Bet365
- Leody Taveras O0.5 RBIs (+210) - .50 Units Bet365
Isaac Paredes O0.5 RBIs (+180) Bet365
Our first play isn’t the most well-known guy around the league, but he is one of the better under-the-radar players you’re going to find. Paredes was inconsistent through his first few seasons before really putting things together last year, and he’s improved even further this season. He’s batting a career-best .301 with a .887 OPS, and, after being mostly a specialist against lefties at the plate, that has flipped this year. He’s hitting .303 with a .918 OPS against righties, and, over the last 30 days, he’s one of the best hitters in baseball with a .959 OPS.
On the mound for the Oakland Athletics today is expected to be rookie Mitch Spence. Spence is projected to make his third career start today after coming out of the bullpen to start the season.
Over those two starts, Spence has pitched 7.2 innings while giving up 10 hits and three runs. On the year, he’s been slightly worse against righties with a .711 OPS and .261 average allowed compared to a .693 and .236 line for lefties. Paredes has the power to hit the ball out and drive himself in, but, at a park like Tropicana, he also just needs to find a gap with someone on base in front of him for that thing to roll around and drive in the run.
Leody Taveras O0.5 RBIs (+210) Bet365
It’s a double-RBI kind of day for us here. There are a couple of factors driving me in this direction with Taveras. The first is that he’s been hitting the ball incredibly well as of late. Over the last seven days, he has a .333 batting average, and, on the year, He’s carrying a .726 OPS against righties. He’s just been better as a lefty when switch-hitting this year. Taveras has also been moved up in the lineup recently. When batting fifth, as he had over the last week, he’s batting .417 with a .917 OPS.
Hitting fifth gives him more opportunities to drive in the guys at the top of the lineup.
The final factor that’s working in his favor is the matchup. The Arizona Diamondbacks have Brandon Pfaadt heading to the bump today, and Taveras has hit him very well in their previous meetings. Taveras is 2-of-4 with a home run off of him in four plate appearances. Pfaadt has also struggled mightily against lefties this year. While allowing a batting average of .188 with a .535 OPS to righties, lefties are batting .281 with a .767 OPS against him. The Rangers’ lineup has a lot of strong hitters in it. For this price in the middle of the lineup, I love Leodys’ chances to drive a run across.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.