Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Jake Burger, Freddie Freeman on Friday
To wrap up the week, we’ve got two more hitting props lined up as we look to get back into the green for the week. The first is looking at one of the hooters in baseball from the Miami Marlins with Jake Burger getting the nod. Our second play is going back to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but we’re not going with Mookie Betts on this one as Freddie Freeman is going to be getting our attention today.
That was a brutal pair of losses to take on Wednesday. Bryan De La Cruz had two hits on the night, but neither came with anyone on base with Ke’Bryan Hayes right in front of him going 0-for-4 on the afternoon. Meanwhile, Mookie had two hits on the day, but neither of them went for extra bases. We’re still up on the year, but it’s been tough sledding over the last couple of weeks.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 71-78-3 (+17.97 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
Jake Burger O0.5 RBIs (+160) Bet365
On the year, Jake Burger has been a solid hitter. However, recently, he’s been one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball. Over the last 30 days, Burger is sixth in OPS with a 1.202, and he leads the league in home runs with 13 during that stretch. He has a 1.683 OPS over the last week, which would usually be good for the best mark in the league if it weren’t for the other-worldly level that Juan Soto has been on during that time with his 1.802 mark. On the year, Burger hasn’t loved hitting against lefties, but I think he’ll make an exception here.
The New York Mets are sending veteran Sean Manaea to the bump for tonight’s series opener. In five career plate appearances against Manaea, Burger is 2-for-5 with a home run, and the rest of the roster hasn’t slacked off either. Aside from Burger, the team is 7-of-18 off of Manaea with three of those hits going for extra bases. In two starts against Miami this year, Manaea has allowed 13 hits and seven earned runs in 10 innings. We just need Burger to drive in one of those tonight.
Freddie Freeman O1.5 Bases (+102) Ceasars Sportsbook
Our final play of the week is taking a look at Freddie’s bases. We went with the stepped up version for Mookie on Wednesday, but we’re going to keep things simpler here. Freddie has cleared this line in three of his last five games, and he’s batting a respectable .310 over the last week. On the year, Freeman has thrived when hitting against right-handed pitchers compared to lefties. Against righties, he’s batting .314 with a .944 OPS. Against lefties, those numbers drop to .245 and .759. He’s particularly loved his matchup for today in the past.
The St. Louis Cardinals are sending right-hander Miles Mikolas to the bump for tonight. Freeman has faced off against Mikolas 18 times in his career, and he has thrived in this matchup. Freddie is 7-for-18 with three home runs and a double against Mikolas. On the year, Mikolas is allowing lefties to bat .282 with a .812 OPS against him, and 32 of the 68 hits that he has allowed to lefties have gone for extra bases. If Freddie can just get one ball into the gap, we’ll get this one out of the way nice and easy and sweat-free.
