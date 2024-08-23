Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Jose Altuve, Kerry Carpenter on Friday
We took a couple of days off, but we’re back with two more hitting props to wrap up this week. The first is heading to the Houston Astros and veteran second baseman Jose Altuve getting the nod here. Our second play is heading to the midwest where we’ll find Kerry Carpenter of the Detroit Tigers getting the nod in his second week back from injury.
We split on Tuesday and walked away with a little bit of profit thanks to the solid odds that we got on our RBI play. Michael Toglia and the Rockies couldn’t get much going at the plate against DJ Herz and the Washington Nationals. They scored just three runs, and Toglia went 0-for-3 with a walk on the day. Meanwhile, after starting the day slow, Royce Lewis came up clutch for us in his third plate appearance with a sacrifice fly to score a run.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 74-81-3 (+18.85 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Jose Altuve 3+ Total Bases (+240) - .50 Units via FanDuel
- Kerry Carpenter O0.5 RBIs (+160) - .75 Units via Bet365
Jose Altuve 3+ Total Bases (+240) FanDuel
Our first play of the day is looking at Altuve, who we have yet to make any plays on this season. Over the last week, Altuve has had some success, although it’s not as much as he would like. His OPS over that stretch is sitting at .797, and he has seven hits with two of them going for extra bases. However, on the year, he’s preferred hitting lefties by a fair margin with a .341 average an .870 OPS against lefties compared to the .283 and .757 marks that he has against righties. Today, he gets a matchup against a lefty that he hasn’t seen before but has struggled against righties.
The Baltimore Orioles are projected to start rookie Cade Povich for the second game of the series tonight. Through nine starts, Povich has a 1-6 record with a 5.77 ERA, and, of the 32 hits he’s allowed to righties, 13 of them have gone for extra bases. Righties are batting .278 with a .861 OPS against Povich while lefties have been held a bit more in check with their .241 and .730 marks. The Orioles have one of the most favorable parks for hits over the last three years, and Altuve has loved hitting in this park in his career with a .403 average and 1.105 OPS across 31 games.
Kerry Carpenter O0.5 RBIs (+160) Bet365
After missing more than two full months, Tigers’ slugger Kerry Carpenter returned with a good amount of success coming with him. In eight games, he’s hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. On the year, he’s continued to be in the lineup largely only against right-handed pitchers with just 21 plate appearances against lefties compared to 173 against righties. He’s batting .299 with a .992 OPS against righties, and he gets a matchup tonight with a pitcher that he and the rest of the roster around him have had success against in the past.
The Chicago White Sox are starting right-hander Chris Flexen tonight. In two plate appearances against Flexen, Carpenter has two hits including a triple. As a whole, the Tigers have gone up against Flexen 18 times, and they’ve seen him very well. They’re batting 7-for-16 against him with five of those seven hits going for extra bases. On the year, Flexen has allowed 19 home runs with 12 of them going to lefties, and, of the 59 hits that they have off of him, 28 of them have gone for extra bases. Meanwhile, righties have 75 hits off of him, but only 27 of them have been extra-base knocks. Flexen could be in trouble tonight.
