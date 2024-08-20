Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Michael Toglia, Royce Lewis on Tuesday
After the reverse sweep we took yesterday, we’re looking to bounce back with two more hitting props today that are a bit off of the beaten path. The first will be looking at Michael Toglia of the Colorado Rockies as he looks to continue his recent string of strong play. The second will be looking at the Minnesota Twins and third baseman Royce Lewis getting the nod for this evening’s slate.
Well, at least our picks from yesterday didn’t make us sweat too much. Tyler O’Neill and David Peralta went a combined 0-for-6 on the day, and neither of them ever got much going at the plate. For O’Neill, Jarren Duran had three of the farthest hit balls of the day, but only one went for a hit, which was his leadoff home run to start the game. For Peralta, it was a day of groundouts along with a lineout that was his only reasonable chance for a hit before being subbed out late in the game. Regardless of those losses, we push forward.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 73-80-3 (+18.69 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Michael Toglia O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+110) - 1 Unit BetMGM
- Royce Lewis O0.5 RBIs (+155) - .75 Units Bet365
Michael Toglia O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+110) BetMGM
Michael Toglia hasn’t had the greatest run of success in his young career, but he’s found something that’s working for him over the last week. While he has just a .222 average with a .802 OPS on the season, those numbers just to .375 and 1.375 over the last week, which gives him the league’s third-best OPS during that span.
On the year, Toglia has seen more success against left-handed pitchers than he has against righties. He has an OPS of .896 against them compared to a .755 mark against righties. Of his 21 hits against lefties, 14 of them have gone for extra bases.
The Washington Nationals are sending rookie lefty DJ Herz to the mound for today’s contest. This will be Herz’ second time seeing the Rockies this season. In the previous meeting, Herz allowed seven hits in 3.2 innings while allowing four runs and three home runs.
On the year, Herz has been better against righties than he has against lefties, but righties have gotten a greater percentage of their hits to go for extra bases. Toglia went 0-for-2 against Herz that day, but he had an exit velocity of 107.8 on the ball he hit well to center field. Toglia is playing well, and this is a solid spot for him.
Royce Lewis O0.5 RBIs (+155) Bet365
Over the past couple of years, Royce Lewis of the Twins has been one of the most tantalizing players in baseball. On the year, Lewis has loved hitting against left-handed pitching. He’s batting .308 with a .999 OPS against them while his average drops to .248 against righties.
Of his 16 hits against lefties, seven of them have gone for extra bases including four home runs. Now he gets a matchup with a pitcher that has struggled against righties this season.
The San Diego Padres are sending Martin Perez to the mound today. His averages against righties and lefties are very close, but he’s been hit much harder by righties. Of his 90 hits to righties, 36 of them have been for extra bases compared to just five of the 26 by lefties.
The Twins don’t have the greatest batting average overall against Perez with just a .216 mark against him, but Lewis has the power to drive himself in along with anyone else that may be on the bases ahead of him.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.