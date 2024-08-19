Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Tyler O'Neill, David Peralta on Monday
We’re starting the week off with a pair of hitting props with an interesting slate ahead of us. The first is looking at Tyler O’Neill of the Boston Red Sox in his third game back from injury. Our second play is going back to the San Diego Padres from last week, but we’re getting David Peralta involved on this one.
Well, after a couple of brutal losses on Wednesday, we bounced back with a satisfying sweep on Friday to close out the week. Jake Burger of the Miami Marlins had just one singular hit on the day, but it was exactly what we needed with a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to drive himself in. In the Freddie Freeman part of the world, he got a single in the first inning, and he waited until the top of the seventh inning to get another to get us another win on the night.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 73-78-3 (+20.19 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Tyler O’Neill O0.5 RBIs (+170) - .75 Units Bet365
- David Peralta O1.5 Bases (+175) - .75 Units DraftKings
Tyler O’Neill O0.5 RBIs (+170) Bet365
Earlier this season, Tyler O’Neill had one of the best stretches of play that the league has seen this year. In March and April, O’Neill batted .320 with a 1.127 OPS, and he had nine home runs in 21 games. His nine home runs were tied for third, but you would have to go down to 37th to find a player with fewer games where Christian Yelich had just five homers.
On the year, O’Neill has specifically loved hitting against lefties with a .311 average and 1.075 OPS while batting .246 and .793 against righties. He’s also loved today’s matchup in the past.
The Houston Astros are sending veteran lefty Yusei Kikuchi to the bump for today’s contest. He’s been a solid starter this season, but he’s been a bit worse against righties this year. Right-handed batters are hitting .269 with a .748 OPS against him.
Meanwhile, he’s held lefties to .221 and .626 marks. In two plate appearances against O’Neill, Kikuchi gave up two home runs to the righty. The Red Sox as a whole have a .327 batting average against Kikuchi, and I think O’Neill should have a chance or two to drive in a run tonight.
David Peralta O1.5 Bases (+175) DraftKings
Over the last week, Peralta has been one of the best hitters in baseball, and he’s poised to keep that going tonight. He has a 1.159 OPS over the last week, and all six of his home runs this season have come off of right-handed pitchers.
As a team, the Padres have also preferred hitting righties. Against right-handed pitchers, the Padres are batting .274 with a .760 OPS. Meanwhile, those numbers drop to .246 and .709 against lefties. Now they’re getting a righty in his second start that looked a tad shaky his last time out.
The Minnesota Twins are sending Zebby Matthews to the mound for tonight’s game. In his lone start, Matthews pitched five innings and gave up five total hits with two of them going for extra bases. Of the five hits that he allowed, four of them were lefties, and both of those extra-base hits went to guys on that side of the plate.
Peralta is seeing the ball well recently, and he’s got the power to find a gap and get this done in one swing.
