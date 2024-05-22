Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Jurickson Profar, Freddy Peralta on Wednesday
After four straight hitting props, we're splitting things up today. Our first play will be looking at San Diego Padres' outfielder Jurickson Profar, and our second play will be on the mound with Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers.
We went 2-0 again yesterday, although Christian Yelich made us sweat a little bit before hitting a two-run triple in his fifth and final at bat of the game. Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants was a bit more carefree. He hit a double in his third at bat of the day, and he followed it up with a homer later on to really drive the point home.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 45-38-1 (+13.94 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Jurickson Profar O0.5 RBIs (+155) - .75 Units Bet365
- Freddy Peralta U1.5 Walks Allowed (+100) - 1 Unit DraftKings
Jurickson Profar O0.5 RBIs (+155)
Similar to Chapman yesterday, we’re finding one of the hottest hitters in baseball and finding a way to get some money down on him. Profar has been on an absolute tear this season, and he’s really gone to another level this month. Profar is carrying a .983 OPS this month with 12 RBIs in 18 games. Profar hits from both sides of the plate, but he’s been phenomenal against righties. He’s batting .344 against them this year with a .946 OPS and 20 of his 31 RBIs this year.
On the mound for the Cincinnati Reds is going to be RHP Nick Martinez. Martinez has been in and out of the starting lineup this season with four starts out of his 10 appearances. Assuming that Martinez is going to be in for multiple innings, the matchup is a great one. He’s been about 30 points worse vs. LHB compared to RHB, and he’s gotten hit hard by Profar in the past. Profrar is 3-of-5 off of him in his career, and the Padres as a whole have been strong against him.
Freddy Peralta U1.5 Walks Allowed (+100)
Our second play of the day has us sticking with the Brewers, but we’re going back to the mound for this one. At the start of the year, Peralta looked like he was an early candidate to contend for the Cy Young award, but he’s slipped a bit as of late.
After carrying a 1.90 ERA with five runs allowed through his first four starts, he’s given up 18 runs over his last five outings. However, one thing he’s been strong at all season long is the walks department. He’s gone under this line in six of his nine starts, including three of his last four starts.
Peralta’s opponent today is going to be the same Miami Marlins that Milwaukee matched up with yesterday. The Marlins failed to draw a walk yesterday, and they’re last in the league in walks per game this year. For his career against the Marlins’ roster, Peralta has a 4.4 percent walk rate with only two walks allowed in 45 plate appearances. The Marlins are free swingers, and they don’t often work too many counts. I like Peralta to have a strong bounceback game today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.