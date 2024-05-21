Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Matt Chapman, Christian Yelich on Tuesday
We’re sticking with another double-dose of hitting props for today. Our first target is coming from the San Francisco Giants with Matt Chapman getting the nod, and our other play is heading to the NL Central with Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers getting our attention in this one.
We took some time off to end last week, but we left on a pair of wins. Bryson Stott made us sweat things out by waiting until his fourth and final plate appearance of the game to get walked. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and we weren’t counting our money early.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 43-38-1 (+11.94 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Matt Chapman O1.5 Bases (-105) - 1 Unit FanDuel
- Christian Yelich O0.5 RBIs (+210) - .50 Units Bet365
Matt Chapman O1.5 Bases (-105) FanDuel
Chapman started the season with the Giants with an absolute faceplant. He had a slashline of .222/.266/.385 with a .651 OPS across March/April, but he has been turning things around here in the month of May. He’s improved his slashline to .270/.361/.397 with a .758 OPS, and he’s been tearing the cover off of the ball over the last two weeks with a .342 batting average over that stretch.
He also leads the MLB in batting average over the last week at .529.
Chapman has cleared this line in three of his last five starts, and he has a matchup today with Martin Perez of the Pittsburgh Pirates that he is 7-of-20 against in his career.
After starting the season strong, Perez has gradually unraveled as of late. His ERA has ballooned to 4.86 after sitting at 2.86 at the end of April, and he’s allowed eight or more hits in each of his last three starts. Perez is also a unique pitcher in that he’s struggling against both sides of the plate. Chapman has strong splits vs lefties this year, and that doesn’t bode well for Perez today.
Christian Yelich O0.5 RBIs (+210) Bet365
This is another situation for us where it’s a great price for us to try and take advantage of. Yelich is similar to Stott in that he has great splits against left-handed pitchers, granted he’s been hitting well against just about every pitcher he’s seen this year.
Over the last 14 days, Yelich is batting .308 in 10 games, and, when he’s putting the ball in play, he’s getting on base a lot with a .429 batting average on balls in play over that stretch.
On the mound for the Miami Marlins is lefty Trevor Rogers. Rogers is similar to Perez with similar splits against hitters on both sides of the plate, although lefties do have a slightly higher slugging and OPS percentage.
Rogers is also similar to Perez in that he’s been struggling since the calendar flipped to May. In three starts this month, he’s given up 20 hits and 13 runs in just 10.2 innings of work. Whatever he had going for him in April has begun to slip, and I think this Brewers’ lineup can tag him up today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.