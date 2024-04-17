Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Matt Olson, Michael Busch on Wednesday
Matt Olson and Michael Busch are cooling off a bit of late, but these two stats show why tonight is a great bounce back spot for them.
It was a 2-1 day overall yesterday and 1-1 overall on MLB picks, but we were still in the green overall. We’re 2-2 on MLB picks so far this season, but we’re sitting at +0.86 units overall on those.
For today, we’re back with two more picks. The Atlanta Braves let us down yesterday, but we’re targeting a different Braves player in Matt Olson today along with another budding star at first base in Michael Busch of the Chicago Cubs, who has dazzled in the early portion of the season.
Here's our full player prop slate on the diamond on Wednesday!
New Caesars Sportsbook users, sign up below and get a sweat-free first bet up to $1,000!
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 25-17-0 (+8.75 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Matt Olson O0.5 RBIs (+125)
- Michael Busch O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110)
Matt Olson O0.5 RBIs (+125)
We’re targeting the Braves again with Olson getting the nod in this one. He’s had a bit of a quiet start to the year, but that can be said for the majority of the Braves’ organization. However, his splits vs. right-handed pitchers compared to left-handed pitchers has remained the same. Against RHP, he’s batting .300 with a .575 slugging percentage and eight of his 11 RBIs this year. Against LHP, he’s batting .231 with just three runs driven in.
On the bump for the Houston Astros today is J.P. France.He’s struggled vs lefties this season with a .385 average allowed compared to a .250 for righties. Lefties are also slugging .590 against him vs. .286 for righties. This sets up nicely for the lefty slugger to get a base knock on Wednesday.
Michael Busch O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110)
Second-year first baseman Michael Busch just came off one of the hottest hot streaks that baseball has seen in a while, but I don’t think he’s completely cooled off just yet.
Busch had homered in five straight games prior to yesterday. He’s been somewhat reliant on home runs to clear this line, but he’s also likely to get more plate appearances today than he’s seen for much of the year. He’s projected to move up the lineup, and I think he should be able to take advantage of his splits vs. RHP where he’s hitting .354 on the year.
On the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks is second-year pitcher Brandon Pfaadt. Pfaadt has given the DBacks another solid arm in their rotation, but he still gets knocked around a bit from time to time. In 16.2 innings this season, he’s allowed 20 hits and 12 runs. His splits aren’t as drastic as France’s, but he is getting hit a bit better by LHB so far this season. LHB are batting .310 with a .552 slugging percentage compared to .282 and .487 for RHB. These teams totaled 23 runs yesterday while going through a total of 13 pitchers. Pfaadt could be left out there a bit longer than normal, and that would play to Busch’s advantage, who has been better after seeing a pitcher at least once.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.