Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Ryan O'Hearn, Marcell Ozuna on Tuesday
Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna have differing stories so far this season, but these two stats show why they're in tremendous spots tonight.
We went 1-1 on MLB picks yesterday, and we’re back for two more plays today. The weather is starting to get a little better as the season is going along, and that should lead to more and more runs being scored.
Our two plays today have us going back to the Baltimore Orioles for one of the options in Ryan O’Hearn, and we’re going to be going to the Atlanta Braves with Marcell Ozuna getting the second nod for us today.
Best MLB Player Prop Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 23-16-0 (+7.19 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Ryan O’Hearn O0.5 RBIs (+175) - .75 Unit DraftKings
- Marcell Ozuna O0.5 RBIs (+145) - .75 Unit Bet365
Ryan O’Hearn O0.5 RBIs (+175) DraftKings
O’Hearn is getting our first look of the day for the Orioles against Minnesota Twins’ starter Chris Paddack. For his career, O’Hearn is batting .250 vs. RHP compared to .171 vs. LHP. On the year, he’s 13-for-39 with three home runs and four RBIs vs RHP. He knows what he does well, and that is hit off of RHP when he’s at the dish. The lone thing that gives you some pause about O’Hearn is the potential for him to be pulled early in the game if the Twins were to switch to a LHP, but that’s baked into the price at this high number.
Through two starts, Paddack is allowing a .343 batting average against, and he’s given up four runs in 8.2 innings. He’s allowed 12 hits, and two of those were home runs. Lefties are batting .385 against Paddack this year with a slugging percentage of .615 and an OPS of 1.053 to go with it. We’re hoping that O’Hearn gets at least two cracks against Paddack today, and, if that’s the case, I think he can get at least one run in to score.
Marcell Ozuna O0.5 RBIs (+145) Bet365
Our second play of the day is another RBI play. This time, we’re targeting a guy that I don’t expect to leave the game early based on matchup in Ozuna. Ozuna has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last week. He’s second in RBIs with nine, and he’s gotten at least one in each of the last four games. Ozuna is fifth in OPS over that span with a 1.407 as he’s just been absolutely crushing the ball.
On the bump for the Houston Astros today is Hunter Brown. Through three starts, Brown has completed just 7.2 innings while allowing 23 hits and 15 runs. Specifically, he’s been getting absolutely shelled by righties. Righties are batting .700 against Brown on 23 plate appearances. Ozuna may do just as Vinnie Pasquantino did yesterday by hitting a solo home run, or one of the guys in front of him can get on. Regardless of how he gets it done, I like him in this spot.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.