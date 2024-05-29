Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Mookie Betts, Josh Smith on Wednesday
After going with a couple of under-the-radar names yesterday, we’re mixing in a star for the plays today. It’s another pair of hitting props, but we have left the RBI market for this one. Our first play is going to be looking at Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers with Josh Smith of the Texas Rangers getting the other nod.
We were due for a day like yesterday after several strong days in a row. Pitchers around the league were dicing up hitters left and right, and Isaac Paredes and Leody Taveras were no exception. We’re still well in the green this year, but the losses sting nonetheless.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 50-41-1 (+17.70 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Mookie Betts 2+ Hits (+200) - .50 Units FanDuel
- Josh Smith U0.5 Strikeouts (+135) - 1 Unit Bet365
Mookie Betts 2+ Hits (+200) FanDuel
While yesterday’s players were flying under the radar, Mookie is one of those guys that is doing the complete opposite. The former MVP racks up accolades year after year, and he has only continued to perform at incredible levels this season. He’s batting an impressive .338 on the year as the leadoff man while sitting second in total hits. He’s also done it against guys throwing with either hand as he’s batting .347 against lefties while hitting .333 against lefties. Mookie has also been hitting the ball exceptionally well as of late with a .400 batting average over the last seven days.
On the mound for the New York Mets today is going to be David Peterson, who is making his 2024 debut after missing the first couple of months of the season following offseason hip surgery. He pitched well for the Mets the last couple of seasons, although he was carrying a 5.03 ERA last year. There are a couple of main factors that I’m targeting with Mookie today. The first is that he’s 2-of-5 in his career off of Peterson, and he leads off which gives him more opportunities at the plate. Additionally, Peterson has been worse against righties throughout his career, and he carries a .315 average against the Dodgers’ lineup as a whole. He could have a short leash today, but the Mets played two games yesterday and likely need him to go longer than they normally would want in his first start back.
Josh Smith U0.5 Strikeouts (+135) Bet365
After whiffing on a Ranger yesterday, I decided we should go back to the well with a different one today in the form of Smith. After starting third baseman Josh Jung went down with a wrist injury early in the year, Smith took on that spot, and he has filled in admirably. He’s batting .280 on the year, including a .316 line with a .848 OPS over the last seven days. Over that six-game stretch, he’s had just one strikeout in 25 plate appearances. On the year, he has a strikeout rate of 18.8 percent against RHP compared to a 30.6 percent mark against lefties.
On the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks today is someone that isn’t exactly known for their strikeout prowess in Ryne Nelson. In 34.1 innings this year, Nelson has just 28 strikeouts, and his strikeouts per nine innings is up from 6.0 to 7.3. He still leaves something to be desired in that arena though. He’s striking out lefties at a 14.8 percent clip this season while righties are coming at 22.4 percent. He’s been better against lefties than righties this season, but I think Smith avoids the K bug today.
