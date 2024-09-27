Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Nick Castellanos, Carlos Correa on Friday
We’re in the final days of the regular season, and there are still a handful teams vying for just a few spots. Our first play of the day is taking a look at Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies as they battle for the first overall seed in the National League. The second will be going back to the Minnesota Twins where we’ll find Carlos Correa, who won us some money a couple of months ago.
Well, it was a 1-0-1 day for us on Wednesday due to the scratch of Matt Wallner, but that still translates to another winning day for us, so I’ll take it. It should have been a sweat-free cash in the first inning, but Anthony Santander was thrown out advancing to third on a hit from Colton Cowser. He ultimately came up again later in the game with another hit and gave us the win, and that’s what matters in the end.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 83-97-6 (+17.64 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Nick Castellanos O0.5 RBIs (+160) - .75 Units Bet365
- Carlos Correa 2+ Hits (+220) - .50 Units FanDuel
Nick Castellanos O0.5 RBIs (+160) Bet365
Over the last week, Castellanos has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball as he’s tried to will the Phillies into the top seed in the National League. He’s batting .545 with a 1.520 OPS, and his average is second to only Shohei Ohtani’s incredible .609 over that stretch. Castellanos falls into the traditional mold of preferring hitting against left-handed pitchers, but he’s still seen a decent amount of success against righties with 13 of his 23 home runs coming from that side of the mound. He, and the rest of the Phillies’ lineup have also loved facing tonight’s opposing pitcher in the past.
The Washington Nationals are sending right-hander Trevor Williams to the bump for tonight’s contest. In 38 plate appearances against Williams, Castellanos is batting 14-for-36 with seven extra-base hits. As a whole, the Phillies are batting .282 against him in 211 plate appearances, and the guys directly in front of Castellanos are batting around .260 against him. Williams has been better against righties than he has against lefties season, but I think that Castellanos is just playing too well right now, especially with how he’s done in this matchup historically.
Carlos Correa 2+ Hits (+220) FanDuel
We’ve made this play for, and it came through for us. This matchup seems like the right one to go back to the well with Correa. The Twins currently find themselves on the outside looking in of the playoffs, and they need some help to get there following a brutal last couple of weeks. Correa has been doing his part over the last few days though with six hits in his last three games. Over the last week, he’s carrying a .990 OPS that sits 24th in baseball among qualified hitters. For the year, he’s preferred hitting against lefties in his limited opportunities with a .324 average and 1.008 OPS compared to .310 and .882 marks against righties.
The Baltimore Orioles, in a slump of their own as of late, are sending rookie left-hander Cade Povich to the mound for tonight’s series opener. Through 15 starts, Cade has a 2-9 record with a 5.59 ERA. He’s been serviceable against lefties holding them to a .230 average, but righties have gotten after him a little bit with a .280 average to go with their .855 OPS. The Twins can’t afford any losses, and they need Correa to stay hot to keep their postseason hopes alive.
