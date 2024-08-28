Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Parker Meadows, Triston Casas on Wednesday
After going with two superstars yesterday, we’re going to a pair of under-the-radar names for today’s picks. The first is taking a look at the recently returned Detroit Tiger Parker Meadows in their matchup with the Los Angeles Angels. Our other pick is coming from the Boston Red Sox in another semi-recent return with Triston Casas getting the nod against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Things just weren’t going our way yesterday. After getting a 3-0 count in his first at-bat before flying out on a 3-1 pitch, Jose Ramirez didn’t see more than one ball again in an at-bat until the final inning. He also only got one plate appearance against Michael Lorenzen who left the game after just 1.1 inning of work. In the Aaron Judge world, the New York Yankees had a tremendous matchup against Patrick Corbin, and they couldn’t get anything going against him. In six innings, he gave up just two hits and zero runs.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 75-84-3 (+18.05 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Parker Meadows O0.5 RBIs (+225) - .50 Units Bet365
- Triston Casas O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110) - 1 Unit BetMGM
Parker Meadows O0.5 RBIs (+225) Bet365
I’ll be the first to admit that targeting a leadoff man to get an RBI isn’t the best move, but this is a unique spot with a great price that I want to target. Since returning from his hamstring injury at the beginning of August, Meadows has been playing phenomenally. During that stretch, he has a solid .955 OPS to go with his .329 average. On the year, Meadows has seen a good amount of success against righties. Of his 18 extra-base hits, 16 of them have come off of right-handed pitchers, and 13 of his 16 RBIs have come off of them as well. Now, he’ll be leading off against a pitcher that his team has had success against in the past.
The Angels are sending Griffin Canning to the bump for today’s contest. Meadows is 1-for-2 with a walk in three plate appearances against Canning, and, as a team, the Tigers are batting .271 against Canning. Canning has struggled against lefties this year with a .844 OPS and a .277 average compared to righties batting .257 with a .728 OPS. The Tigers’ expected lineup features two lefties in the three batters ahead of Meadows, and the other batter is Jake Rogers, who is 4-of-9 in his career against Canning.
Triston Casas O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110) BetMGM
There are a good number of directions to go with Casas today, and this is the market that I ultimately settled on. In his career, Casas has loved hitting off of right-handed pitchers. His batting average is .268 with a .869 OPS compared to a .224 and .787 mark against lefties. Additionally, 31 of his 37 home runs have come against righties. Over the last week, Casas is batting .364 with a 1.008 OPS, and his team has had success in today’s matchup in the past.
The Blue Jays are sending Chris Bassitt to the bump today. Casas is 1-for-2 with a home run against Bassitt, and the Red Sox, as a team, are batting 17-for-67 against him. Bassitt has gotten hit hard by lefties all year long with a .286 average and .831 OPS compared to .248 and .647 marks for righties. Casas has been seeing the ball really well as of late, and the guy right behind him, Rafael Devers, is 7-for-14 with five extra-base hits in his career against Bassitt. Casas just needs to find his way on base to get this done.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.