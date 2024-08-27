Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Jose Ramirez, Aaron Judge on Tuesday
We’ve often paired one big name with a smaller name when it comes to this column, but that’s changing today with a pair of superstars on the docket. The first is Cleveland Guardians’ third baseman Jose Ramirez for the second time this season. Our second target is making his first appearance here as we’re calling for New York Yankees’ center fielder Aaron Judge to make us some coin tonight.
We ended last week with a split to get us some more profit on the week. Jose Altuve got hit in his first at bat, and he followed that up with a big homer in his next plate appearance. He got another hit later in the game, but he had already cleared his line for us. In the Kerry Carpenter universe, he wasn’t having a problem getting on base, but he couldn’t get any RBIs thanks to two of his four plate appearances resulting in walks.
Throw in the fact that the guy right in front of him had two of his own RBIs on the day, and it just wasn’t meant to be.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 75-82-3 (+19.30 units)
Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Jose Ramirez O0.5 Walks (+150) - .75 Units Bet365
- Aaron Judge O1.5 RBIs (+255) - .50 Units DraftKings
Jose Ramirez O0.5 Walks (+150) Bet365
This is only the second time that we’ve targeted a player’s walks market this season, but this is a great spot to go after it. Over the last two weeks, Jose is fifth in the league with a 19.6 percent walk rate. The most impressive part is that he’s put up those numbers without doing it a ton lately with just two walks in his last five games. On the year, he has walked a total of 46 times, and 37 of those walks have come against right-handed pitchers, including the pitcher he’s seeing tonight.
The Kansas City Royals are starting Michael Lorenzen for tonight’s matchup, and it’s a matchup that Ramirez has had some success in. In 14 plate appearances against Lorenzen, Ramirez has three hits, but he also has four walks, which translates to a 28.6 percent walk rate.
Unfortunately for Lorenzen, it’s not just Ramirez that he’s been walking. He has a 3.6 walks per nine innings mark with the Royals, and that number jumps to 4.1 if you include his time with the Texas Rangers to start the year. Lorenzen has been good at keeping lefties off the basepaths this year from a pure hitting standpoint, but lefties have five more total walks than righties against him despite having 36 fewer plate appearances.
Aaron Judge O1.5 RBIs (+255) DraftKings
We haven’t been strangers to the RBI market this year, and it has done well for us throughout the season. However, stepping it up to a double dose of RBIs is something we haven’t touched as of yet, but Judge is the perfect candidate to take us there.
Over the last two weeks, Judge is 1st in OPS with a 1.615 mark. Second place is Joey Loperfido of the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1.248 mark with 15 fewer plate appearances. He’s also tied for the league lead with 15 RBIs over that span. Judge has crushed pitchers with either hand all year, and tonight is a good opportunity for him to bump his numbers against lefties a little higher.
The Washington Nationals are sending lefty Patrick Corbin to the bump for tonight’s tilt. This is not exactly a lineup that Corbin has had success against in his career. In 123 at bats, he’s allowed 41 hits, with 21 of those going for extra bases, including 13 home runs.
Judge is just 1-for-8 against Corbin, but his expected batting average is .313 with an average exit velocity of 98.6. When he’s made contact, he’s hit the ball hard, and he’s been in great spots to do damage. The batters in front of him just have to find a way on, and Judge will do the rest of the work.
