Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Willy Adames on Thursday
There were four wild card series, and we’re targeting the only one that made it to Game 3 with Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers getting the nod in today’s series finale. This could be Adames’ final game with the Brewers, and it’s a great spot to target him with that in mind.
Well after multiple wins in a row, we were due for an ugly day like we had last week. The Philadelphia Phillies pulled several key starters early in the game when they had a huge deficit, and Carlos Correa just couldn’t get anything going with the Minnesota Twins. The team had just four hits in the game, and two of them went to teammate Byron Buxton. The regular season got weird at the end, and we got a little greedy there.
Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 83-99-6 (+16.39 units)
MLB Best Bets Today
- Willy Adames O0.5 RBIs (+165) - .75 Units Bet365
Through the first two games of this postseason series, Willy has just one hit, and the team could really use some extra pop out of him in the heart of their lineup. After struggling to a .217 batting average last season, he bounced back in a big way this year to a .251. For his career, he’s often preferred hitting against right-handed pitching over lefties, but he’s made some exceptions for that preference in the past for this matchup.
The New York Mets are sending veteran lefty Jose Quintana to the mound with their season on the line. In his age-35 season, Quintana started 31 games for the Mets this year. He finished with a 10-10 record to go with a 3.75 ERA. He’s been slightly better against righties compared to lefties this year, but, for his career, it’s often been the opposite with a .259 average allowed compared to a .243 to lefties. Against this Brewers’ lineup, he’s struggled a good amount in the past.
In 79 plate appearances against Quintana, the Brewers have a .303 batting average against him. As an individual, Adames is 5-for-14 with three extra-base hits. In the first two games of the series, Adames has been fourth and fifth in the batting order. When these two teams played last week with Quintana on the mound, Adames batted fourth with Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell and William Contreras in front of him. Those three players have a combined batting average of .400 in 15 at bats against Quintana. Milwaukee’s season is on the line, and they need a guy like Adames to come up big tonight to clinch their first postseason series win since 2018.
