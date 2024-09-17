Best MLB Player Props Today: Predictions for Shohei Ohtani, Salvador Perez on Tuesday
We’re mixing things up today with one play that has a little bit longer odds along with a relatively straightforward play coming behind it. The first is looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani in his hunt to make history.
The second is going back to the Kansas City Royals, but we’re going a few spots down the lineup to Salvador Perez for today’s play.
It was a split yesterday to open up the week, but we still came away with some profit thanks to the win that we got. We needed Bobby Witt Jr. to get three total bases for us, and he hit a grand slam in his second at bat to clear that mark with ease. In the Christian Walker world, we looked like we were going to have no troubles at all early in the game.
The first two batters for the Arizona Diamondbacks hit a triple and a home run. Then, the team couldn’t get anything going in the rest of the game. Despite their eight hits doubling the Colorado Rockies, they scored zero runs in their remaining nine innings after scoring their first two batters of the game.
Best Player Props Record to Date
- 2024 year record: 78-95-5 (+14.19 units)
MLB Best Player Props Today
- Shohei Ohtani O0.5 Stolen Bases (+215) - .50 Units Bet365
- Salvador Perez O0.5 RBIs (+115) - 1 Unit FanDuel
Shohei Ohtani O0.5 Stolen Bases (+215) Bet365
Over the last several years, it seems that Shohei does some historic thing at least once a season. A couple of weeks ago, he became the first player to hit 45 home runs and steal 45 bases in a single season. Now, he finds himself just three home runs and two stolen bases away from the first-ever 50-and-50 season. He has 48 stolen bases this season, and he’s been caught stealing just four times. Of those 48 steals, two of them came in three games against the Miami Marlins.
The Marlins are sending right-hander Darren McCaughan to the mound for tonight’s series opener. In six innings with the Marlins, he’s given up two stolen bases, and he’s allowed five in just 29.1 total innings of work this year. He’s been hit hard by lefties and righties this year, so Shohei shouldn’t have trouble getting on base. Throw in the fact that the catcher for tonight is expected to be Nick Fortes, who has allowed 86 stolen bases this year, and I like Ohtani’s chances as he chases history.
Salvador Perez O0.5 RBIs (+115) FanDuel
It’s been a little bit hit or miss on RBI props as of late, but I think we have a great spot to target with Perez today against the Detroit Tigers. Perez is carrying a solid .318 average over the last week, and he’s second on the team this year in RBIs behind only Witt with 102. While Perez has preferred hitting against lefties this season, he’s made some exceptions for his matchup tonight in the past.
The Tigers are sending right-hander Casey Mize to the bump for tonight’s contest. In 24 plate appearances against Mize, Perez is batting 11-for-23 with three extra-base hits. As a team, the Royals are batting .439, and, if you take away Perez, they still have an average over .400 at .419. Mize has gotten hit hard by righties this season. Right-handed hitters are batting .314 with a .818 OPS against him while he’s held lefties to marks of .259 and .712. With the hot hitters batting in front of Perez, I think he can drive at least one of them in this matchup.
