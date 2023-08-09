Best MLB prop bets today (Kyle Hendricks, Bobby Miller among pitchers to target)
Two starting pitchers to target in the prop market on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
By Peter Dewey
It may not last for a long time, but yours truly is hot in the MLB prop market, hitting all three of my UNDER plays on Tuesday night.
I went with a pair of pitcher props to primarily carry yesterday’s slate, so why not go back to the well with a right-handed rookie (Bobby Miller) and veteran (Kyle Hendricks)?
Let’s break down why these two starters are great targets on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Best MLB prop bets today
- Bobby Miller UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed (-110)
- Kyle Hendricks OVER 16.5 outs recorded (-125)
Bobby Miller UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed (-110)
Bobby Miller has been really solid for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first MLB season, posting a 4.26 ERA and 3.54 Fielding Independent Pitching in 12 starts.
Miller’s ERA is a product of two starts where he allowed a combined 13 earned runs, but he’s allowed just 17 earned runs across his other 10 outings.
The hard-throwing righty has a great matchup on Wednesday against an Arizona Diamondbacks team that hasn’t scored more than four runs in a game since July 26.
Arizona is 29th in MLB in OPS over the last 15 days, and I expect the team to struggle against Miller, who has allowed two or fewer earned runs in half of his starts this season.
Until the Diamondbacks turn things around on offense, fading them by betting on the opposing starter is a great strategy.
Kyle Hendricks OVER 16.5 outs recorded (-125)
Kyle Hendricks has a favorable matchup against the New York Mets on Wednesday night, as he looks to rebound from a bad outing against the Atlanta Braves – the No. 1 offense in baseball.
New York is 27th in MLB in OPS over the last 30 days, so this should be a much easier outing for Hendricks.
Hendricks has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 14 starts in 2023, and he’s pitched to a 3.98 ERA. He’s also been fairly reliable working deep into games, which is where I’m going with this prop.
In nine starts since June 1, Hendricks has recorded at least 17 outs nine times. This is a value on Wednesday night.
