Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Kyle Hendricks Should Shut Down Giants)
Kyle Hendricks is one of three pitchers to bet on for Tuesday's action.
By Peter Dewey
Yesterday’s MLB prop bets were a great success, going 3-for-3 including a +205 bet on Philadelphia Phillies starter Taijuan Walker.
So, why don’t we stay hot on Tuesday? I have three pitchers to back in the prop market, including another plus-money prop on a Philly starter.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Kyle Hendricks UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed
- Michael Lorenzen to record a win
- Clayton Kershaw UNDER 4.5 hits allowed
Kyle Hendricks UNDER 2.5 earned runs allowed
Kyle Hendricks has allowed more than two earned runs in just three of his last nine starts, posting six innings without an earned run allowed in his last start against Milwaukee.
Now, Hendricks takes on the San Francisco Giants, who are dead last in MLB in OPS over the last 30 days and have scored just four runs in their last four games.
I can’t back this San Fran offense, and Hendricks really pitched well to end August, posting a 2.48 ERA in his last five starts.
Michael Lorenzen to record a win
The Philadelphia Phillies find themselves in another pick’em situation on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, but I think there’s value in taking the Phillies starter to grab a win.
Taijuan Walker came through for us at +205 on Monday night in this prop, so why not go back to the well with Michael Lorenzen?
Padres opener Pedro Avila has a solid ERA on the season, but he’s lost both of his starts, allowing 11 runs (six earned) in 7.1 innings of work.
While Lorenzen hasn’t been great since the no-hitter, he did turn in six innings of three-run ball in a win his last time out and has the No. 1 offense in baseball over the last two weeks backing him up.
He’s worth a shot at this number.
Clayton Kershaw UNDER 4.5 hits allowed
Since returning from the injured list, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw hasn’t thrown more than five innings in a start, but he also hasn’t allowed more than three hits in a single outing.
Kershaw has still been elite in 2023, posting a 2.48 ERA and a 12-4 record in 20 starts.
The Dodgers may be playing it safe with his innings ahead of the playoffs, and that’s a great sign for him to fall short of five hits allowed again on Tuesday.
While Miami is solid against lefties (10th in OPS), I have faith in Kershaw, who has held opponents to four or fewer hits in half of his starts in 2023.
