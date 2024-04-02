Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Today, April 2: Yu Darvis Bounceback Continues
The MLB season continues, as does our strikeout prop bets! Check out our best picks for April 2nd.
April started with a bang as we went three-for-three in our strikeout prop picks. That moves our record on the year to 9-3.
Tuesday gives us a full slate of games to choose from, and there are plenty of aces taking the bump. Below I am going to give my three favorite strikeout prop picks for April 2, and hopefully we can have another clean sweep.
Best Strikeout Prop Picks for 4/2
- Jesus Luzardo OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-116)
- Yu Darvish OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-116)
- Shane Bieber OVER 6.5 (-106)
Jesus Luzardo OVER 6.5 strikeouts vs. Los Angeles Angels
We bet against the Angels on opening day, and they whiffed 11 times against Corbin Burnes in that game.
Luzardo is the Marlins ace, and he should be able to have similar success. Luzardo struck out eight batters on opening day against the Pittsburgh Pirates, so his stuff is very good. Those eight strikeouts were over just five innings, as well. If Luzardo goes five or six innings in this game, I am very confident he will reach seven strikeouts.
In four games this season, the Angels have struck out 42 times. That is over 10 strikeouts per game, so they are a team that will swing and miss. In fact, the Angels only have 32 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season, but they have struck out nine times. Los Angeles is going to struggle against Luzardo in this game.
Yu Darvish OVER 6.5 strikeouts vs. St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals struck out seven times in under five innings against the Padres starter Monday night. Darvish is a much better strikeout pitcher than Matt Waldron. Darvish struck out seven batters over five innings on the official opening day last week. That was against a team that does a better job than the Cardinals when it comes to putting the ball in play.
The Cardinals have struck out the third most times in the MLB with 56 in five games. They are one of just eight teams to strikeout 10 times or more per game. St. Louis is not afraid to strike out, so Darvish has a chance to reach double-digits in this game. For that reason, I love him to reach at least seven.
Shane Bieber OVER 6.5 strikeouts at Seattle Mariners
This play is strictly because I am bought into Bieber this season. After watching his first start of the year, albeit against the Oakland Athletics, Bieber seems to have returned to his Cy Young skill level. Bieber struck out 11 batters over six innings in that game, and he was just all-around dominant. I expect a lot of the same against the Mariners.
The Mariners, like the Cardinals, strike out over 10 times per game. This is not anything new as Seattle struck out the second-most times in all of baseball during the 2023 season. This is a team that will strike out, and they will chase pitches out of the zone. Bieber is one of the best pitchers in the American League, and I am expecting him to exploit all the weaknesses in the Mariners lineup.
