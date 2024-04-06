Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Today, April 6: Play the Matchups
A full slate of games brings more strikeouts prop bets! Check out our three best for today.
After taking Friday off, we are back with more strikeout prop bets for the Saturday games. We hit on just one of our three picks on Thursday, so our record sits at 13-8. Still pretty good, but let's improve it today.
For today, I am looking at teams that are striking out at a high rate, along with teams that whiff at a high rate. However, I also have my eye on a team that rarely strikes out.
Best Strikeout Prop Bets for 4/6
- Steven Matz OVER 5.5 (-126)
- Tyler Wells OVER 5.5 (-132)
- Kevin Gausman UNDER 6.5 (-108)
Steven Matz OVER 5.5 strikeouts vs. Miami Marlins
This is a matchup play. The Marlins are one of the worst teams in the MLB, and their hitting stats show it. Miami has the third-highest whiff percentage and the highest chase percentage in the MLB. They are struggling to keep pitchers in the zone, and the Marlins have paid for it. When they do get pitches in the zone, the Marlins have the fourth-lowest zone contact percentage. They are going to swing and miss, so Matz needs to use that to his advantage.
Matz struck out just three in his first start, but that was against a very tough Dodgers team. The Marlins lineup does not have Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, so Matz should have more success. He did pitch well against the Dodgers, though. If Matz can go another five or six innings, he should be able to hit the over on his strikeouts.
Tyler Wells OVER 5.5 (-132) at Pittsburgh Pirates
Once again, this is a matchup play. The Pirates are off to a very good start, but they have been striking out. Pittsburgh has the fourth-highest whiff percentage and fourth-lowest chase contact percentage. When they chase pitches, the Pirates do not hit them. Pittsburgh has 89 strikeouts in their eight games played, so they are prone to it.
Wells had seven strikeouts through six innings pitched in his first start of the season against the Los Angeles Angels. He has great stuff, and he can get hitters to be off balance. He should be able to go pretty deep into this game, as well. If he can get the Pirates to chase some pitches, he is going to have a lot of success and hit his over.
Kevin Gausman UNDER 6.5 strikeouts at New York Yankees
It feels weird taking the under on Gausman, but that is how good the Yankees have been this season. New York has the fifth-lowest chase percentage, and fourth-lowest swing and miss percentage. They seem to have found something great this season, especially with Juan Soto in the lineup. Gausman is great at getting hitters to chase hit pitches in the dirt, so the Yankees have to lay off that. With how New York is playing, they should be able to.
The Yankees do have the lowest swing percentage in the MLB, which is a reason their whiff and chase percentages are so low. It is also a reason they strike out less than nine total times per game. When they do swing, the Yankees have the third-highest zone contact percentage, and fifth-highest chase contact percentage. New York is going to make contact, and I think Gausman strikeouts, at most, six batters in this game.
