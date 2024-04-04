Best MLB Strikeout Prop Picks for Today, April 4: Target the Central Division
Check out our best MLB strikeout prop bets for today!
We had a two-for-three day yesterday, so not bad overall. This moves our record to 12-6 on the year. Cole Ragans was able to dominate again while Nick Pivetta nailed his under. Merrill Kelly pitched extremely well but fell short of his strikeout prop.
Today brings a lighter slate of games, as most Thursdays will. However, there are still some good matchups to watch. The one game I will be staying away from is the Tigers/Mets' first game of their doubleheader. However, after that, I think I have found three great strikeout props for the day.
Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for 4/4
- Pablo Lopez OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-144)
- Lance Lynn OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+104)
- Seth Lugo OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+108)
Pablo Lopez OVER 5.5 strikeouts vs. Cleveland Guardians
Pablo Lopez is one of the best pitchers in the MLB. In his first outing, Lopez went seven innings, allowed just one run, and struck out seven against the Kansas City Royals. He is going to be one of the top strikeout pitchers in all of baseball this season, so 5.5 strikeouts seems a little low. As long as Lopez can go six innings, he should be able to strikeout six batters.
The Guardians have struck out just 47 times in their seven games played, which is a good number. However, I am focused on their walk total. Cleveland has just 19 walks on the season, which tells me they can get a little swing-happy. If Lopez can get the Guardians to chase some pitches, he will rack up the Ks.
Lance Lynn OVER 5.5 strikeouts vs. Miami Marlins
Lynn was able to pitch well against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first matchup. He struck out five batters over four innings pitched, so he could have had more if he went longer. He did not allow a run in the game, and the Marlins are a worse offensive team than the Dodgers. Six strikeouts should be easily attainable against Miami.
Miami has struck out 62 times in seven games, and they are also batting below .200 this season. When Lynn is on, he is very tough to hit. Because of this, and the Marlins' struggles, I expect Lynn to go a little longer in this game. Six or seven innings should be very doable for Lynn in this game. This will help him get to that number of six strikeouts and hit the over.
Seth Lugo OVER 5.5 strikeouts vs. Chicago White Sox
Lugo went six innings against the Minnesota Twins and struck out four batters. Yes, that would be the under for this, but the White Sox are not a great hitting team. This play for me is solely based off matchup. Chicago has the second-lowest batting average, and they have 47 strikeouts in five games. Chicago has also walked just 11 times. They will chase pitches, and Lugo will be able to get some strikeouts because of it.
